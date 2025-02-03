Week of Jan. 26: Fiery Personalities

Sunday, Jan. 26
1:56 p.m. There was a friendly “husky-looking” dog in Kalispell.
7:55 p.m. A caller heard gunshots by her house. It turned out to be fireworks.
9:59 p.m. A car smoked a mountain lion in Essex.
10:47 p.m. During an altercation over a loose dog, someone told the neighbor to put their “fingers in unadvisable places.”
Monday, Jan. 27
1:18 p.m. Some kids were playing with red food coloring and breaking ice with a hammer.
2:12 p.m. A former inmate told staff at the Office of Public Assistance that he was “not afraid to go back to jail.”
2:35 p.m. A group of teenaged boys were speeding through town in an old Audi yelling at people.
5:04 p.m. A Chihuahua-weiner dog mix was reunited with their owner.
5:23 p.m. A customer was unhappy with his Door Dash delivery driver.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
8:02 a.m. A man said “oh darn” before hanging up.
5:53 p.m. An injured deer needed help.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
8:51 p.m. A woman with a history of committing fraudulent acts said she couldn’t afford the steer, pigs and lambs she was supposed to buy.
2:58 p.m. A panhandler was losing his pants.
7:14 p.m. A concerned citizen was worried that a man wearing a parka was not dressed appropriately for winter temperatures.
6:36 a.m. An employee slept through her alarm.
Thursday, Jan. 30
1:48 p.m. A resident was tired of a motorhome parking in the neighborhood.
10:38 p.m. A note with “Mexican writing” mysteriously appeared in someone’s car.
Friday, Jan. 31
11:00 a.m. Some long-haired people were smoking pot in a camper.
11:03 a.m. A blind woman with a “fiery personality” was reunited with her loved ones.
Saturday, Feb. 1
12:28 a.m. A heroic young man was scaring away kids who were throwing snowballs at the neighbor’s house.
1:45 a.m. A group of hotel guests were fighting outside.