Week of Jan. 26: Fiery Personalities

Sunday, Jan. 26

1:56 p.m. There was a friendly “husky-looking” dog in Kalispell.

7:55 p.m. A caller heard gunshots by her house. It turned out to be fireworks.

9:59 p.m. A car smoked a mountain lion in Essex.

10:47 p.m. During an altercation over a loose dog, someone told the neighbor to put their “fingers in unadvisable places.”

Monday, Jan. 27

1:18 p.m. Some kids were playing with red food coloring and breaking ice with a hammer.

2:12 p.m. A former inmate told staff at the Office of Public Assistance that he was “not afraid to go back to jail.”

2:35 p.m. A group of teenaged boys were speeding through town in an old Audi yelling at people.

5:04 p.m. A Chihuahua-weiner dog mix was reunited with their owner.

5:23 p.m. A customer was unhappy with his Door Dash delivery driver.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

8:02 a.m. A man said “oh darn” before hanging up.

5:53 p.m. An injured deer needed help.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

8:51 p.m. A woman with a history of committing fraudulent acts said she couldn’t afford the steer, pigs and lambs she was supposed to buy.

2:58 p.m. A panhandler was losing his pants.

7:14 p.m. A concerned citizen was worried that a man wearing a parka was not dressed appropriately for winter temperatures.

6:36 a.m. An employee slept through her alarm.

Thursday, Jan. 30

1:48 p.m. A resident was tired of a motorhome parking in the neighborhood.

10:38 p.m. A note with “Mexican writing” mysteriously appeared in someone’s car.

Friday, Jan. 31

11:00 a.m. Some long-haired people were smoking pot in a camper.

11:03 a.m. A blind woman with a “fiery personality” was reunited with her loved ones.

Saturday, Feb. 1

12:28 a.m. A heroic young man was scaring away kids who were throwing snowballs at the neighbor’s house.

1:45 a.m. A group of hotel guests were fighting outside.