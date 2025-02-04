fbpx
Skip to content
Montana

Human Remains Found Near Buffalo Bridge on Flathead River

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell this morning confirmed the remains, which have been sent to the Montana State Medical Examiner for further investigation and identification

By Maggie Dresser
Lake County Sheriff’s Department vehicle in Polson on Jan 8, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Lake County Sheriff and Coroner Don Bell this morning confirmed that human remains were found in the Buffalo Bridge area on the Flathead River east of Polson, according to a news release.

A Confederated Salish Kootenai and Kootenai Tribes game warden on Feb. 4 at 10:15 a.m. discovered the human remains and notified Bell, who responded to the scene with other Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) personnel. The remains have been sent to the Montana State Medical Examiner for further investigation and identification.

The case remains under investigation by the LCSO.

[email protected]

Without you, we wouldn't be here.

The continued support from our readers keeps our lights on and helps sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. Please consider a one-time gift or sign up for a recurring contribution and join more than 500 readers in the Editor’s Club.

Click here to read about the impact the Beacon has on the community.

.

I’ll Support Your Work