Human Remains Found Near Buffalo Bridge on Flathead River

Lake County Sheriff and Coroner Don Bell this morning confirmed that human remains were found in the Buffalo Bridge area on the Flathead River east of Polson, according to a news release.

A Confederated Salish Kootenai and Kootenai Tribes game warden on Feb. 4 at 10:15 a.m. discovered the human remains and notified Bell, who responded to the scene with other Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) personnel. The remains have been sent to the Montana State Medical Examiner for further investigation and identification.

The case remains under investigation by the LCSO.

