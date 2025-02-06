fbpx
Two Browning Women Dead Following Head-on Collision

Both parties were pronounced dead at the scene following the collision on U.S. Highway 2 near Browning on Feb. 4

By Maggie Dresser

Two Browning women died Tuesday afternoon following a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 2 near the Blackfoot Cutoff at mile marker 231 in the Browning area, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

Jahly Braverock, 25, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado westbound and attempted to pass a snowplow truck and another vehicle when she crossed the center line into the eastbound lane, striking a Ford Explorer. The Silverado crossed back over into the westbound lanes and ran off the roadway’s shoulder.

The driver of the Explorer, 41-year-old Rachel Augare, was partially ejected from the vehicle. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Both parties were pronounced dead at the scene.

Road conditions were snow packed and alcohol is suspected as a factor in the incident.

Montana Highway Patrol is investigation the incident.

