Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $950,000

Dayton

Where: 42112 Juniper Shores Ln.

Price: $950,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 2,780

This breathtaking Montana retreat sits on 2 acres with unobstructed views of Flathead Lake and the surrounding mountains. The spacious home features granite counters, a new gas furnace and a large unfinished room above the garage. Located just minutes away from lake access. Kelly Right Real Estate of Montana

MLS Number: 30035340

Kalispell

Where: 433 Jefferson St.

Price: $949,900

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,757

This stunning new construction features an open-concept main level with a plastered fireplace, quartz counters, gas range and butler pantry. The home includes tasteful lighting, a spacious laundry room and three-car heated garage. Outside is a concrete patio that is wired for a hot tub. Coldwell Banker Landstar Properties

MLS Number: 30031640

Whitefish

Where: 908 10th St.

Price: $940,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,611

This single-level home in the heart of Whitefish sits on a large double lot with new fencing. It has three bedrooms, hardwood floors, heated bathroom floor and hickory cabinets. The property also includes an extra large two-car garage and lots of parking with room for a boat or a trailer. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30030451

Whitefish

Where: 615 Blanchard Lake Rd.

Price: $924,900

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,776

This log cabin sits on 5 private wooded acres located just 1.5 miles from Whitefish city limits. The property includes three detached garages and the largest has an upper level bonus room. The home has a country feel yet is just minutes from town and is zoned for short-term rentals. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30030291

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].