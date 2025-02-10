Week of Feb. 2: “Going Psycho”

Sunday, Feb. 2

9:28 p.m. A resident was “going psycho” because the neighbor’s dog got loose.

1:13 pm. A woman wanted law enforcement to deliver tax documents to her ex.

10:22 p.m. A concerned citizen thought a light coming from the field could be a fire.

Monday, Feb. 3

9:03 a.m. A contractor took a client’s money and didn’t do any work.

10:27 a.m. A subject wearing a brown hoody was smoking weed in the bathroom.

12:26 p.m. Someone called the cops three times to tell authorities how upset they were about the sidewalks not being cleared.

3:04 p.m. A dog owner dropped their shepherd mix off at the dog park for an unsupervised play date.

9:00 p.m. A man with a scruffy beard was “cussing out” his neighbor after a passive aggressive note was left on his car that led to a parking dispute.

10:56 p.m. A man was hiding inside of a trash can.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

1:18 p.m. A man wanted law enforcement to deliver an affidavit to someone, which may or not be related to quantum computers and the U.S. government.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

1:29 p.m. A pants-less man was asking for a ride.

9:09 p.m. An elderly couple accidently called 911.

Thursday, Feb. 6

8:46 a.m. A business owner has not been shoveling their sidewalks.

12:43 p.m. A half-naked man was sitting on a pile of snow.

1:38 p.m. A caller was upset that his neighbor’s cats wander onto his property and said he has documented 108 videos of cats and eight videos of deer in his yard since December to prove it.

Friday, Feb. 7

12:33 a.m. Some juveniles stole booze and escaped in a purple sedan.

9:18 a.m. A student wanted to let law enforcement know they were bringing in Civil War-era percussion arms to school for history class.

5:55 p.m. A green Dodge was spinning brodies on School House Loop.

8:24 p.m. The neighbor dogs were barking.

Saturday, Feb. 8

8:42 p.m. Some teenagers were throwing snowballs at people from an orange Subaru.

9:57 p.m. People were driving around and throwing eggs.