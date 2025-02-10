Central Avenue overflowed with thousands of revelers for the 66th annual Whitefish Winter Carnival Grand Parade on Feb. 8, 2025. Falling snow made for a quintessential small town cold season celebration scene. In addition to the event’s traditional complement of vikings, valkyries, yetis and penguins, this year witches — both good and bad — strolled alongside flying monkeys, simple-minded scarecrows, lily-livered lions and tottering tin men, in accordance with the Land of Oz-inspired theme: “There’s Snow Place Like Home.”

Scenes from the Winter Carnival Parade in downtown Whitefish on Feb. 8, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Scenes from the Winter Carnival Parade in downtown Whitefish on Feb. 8, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Scenes from the Winter Carnival Parade in downtown Whitefish on Feb. 8, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Scenes from the Winter Carnival Parade in downtown Whitefish on Feb. 8, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

For more images, see the full gallery.