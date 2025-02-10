fbpx
Photo Essay

Winter Carnival Grand Parade

Thousands of revelers pack snowy downtown Whitefish for the 66th annual event

By Hunter D'Antuono
Scenes from the Winter Carnival Parade in downtown Whitefish on Feb. 8, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Central Avenue overflowed with thousands of revelers for the 66th annual Whitefish Winter Carnival Grand Parade on Feb. 8, 2025.  Falling snow made for a quintessential small town cold season celebration scene. In addition to the event’s traditional complement of vikings, valkyries, yetis and penguins, this year witches — both good and bad — strolled alongside flying monkeys, simple-minded scarecrows, lily-livered lions and tottering tin men, in accordance with the Land of Oz-inspired theme: “There’s Snow Place Like Home.”

