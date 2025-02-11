Glacier Park’s First Booking Window for Timed Entry Vehicle Reservations Opens Thursday

Not that anyone’s tracking the number of days until summer arrives in northwest Montana, but Glacier National Park’s plan to release its first block of timed-entry vehicle reservations on Thursday triggers a 120-day countdown to the beginning of its 2025 visitor season, which includes adjustments to the park’s reservation system.

Similar to last year, park officials will again implement a vehicle reservation system in 2025, from June 13 to Sept. 28, for the west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road and the North Fork. The park is also introducing a timed entry program at the two locations, which are some of the most congested areas during peak summer months.

The first block of 120-day advanced tickets will become available to the general public on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 8 a.m. MST, which is exactly four months prior to June 13, the first day timed entry vehicle reservations are required at the two locations. Visitors will have additional opportunities to purchase 120-day advanced tickets on a rolling daily basis through the end of May, or until exactly 120 days prior to Sept. 28, which is the last day the reservations will be required.

For example, visitors who opt to purchase a 120-day advanced reservation to the west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road this Thursday will use the reservation when it becomes valid on June 13, before the full length of the Sun Road typically opens. Visitors who wish to book their advanced reservation for a date when the Sun Road is more likely to be fully open to Logan Pass should wait to book.

Reservations can only be purchased on Recreation.gov.

A screenshot of the reservation booking website Recreation.gov. Courtesy National Park Service

The entry time blocks for Going-to-the-Sun Road and the North Fork will be in two-hour increments; 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Visitors can enter reservation areas at any time during the time block they have reserved and can remain in the park for as long as they like on the day of their reservation. Visitors who miss their reserved time block can enter after 3 p.m.

“The 120-day advance booking window is ideal for people who need to plan their park visit in advance to coordinate with other plans or services in the area,” according to park officials.

A second booking window, for next-day entry, will be available starting June 12, 2025, at 7 p.m. Next-day booking is a good option for people who are already in the local area or are more spontaneous with their plans.

Courtesy Glacier National Park

Each of the specified areas of the park requires a separate reservation, which can be made at Recreation.gov or the Recreation.gov mobile app. Visitors must create an account before booking and are encouraged to do so prior to the day reservations open. The cost associated with booking a reservation is a $2 Recreation.gov processing fee.

Visitors may also make a reservation through the Recreation.gov call center. Contacting the call center does not provide an advantage towards securing a reservation but provides an alternative for those who don’t have access to the internet or are not as familiar with technology. Call centers are open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. MST and the processing fee remains $2. The following lines are available for callers:

· Reservation line (Toll-Free) – (877) 444-6777

· Reservation line (International) – (606) 515-6777

· Reservation line (TDD) – (877) 833-6777

Here is what to expect this summer in different areas of the park, both inside and outside of the reservation requirements:

With limited amenities and services, the North Fork invites a more self-reliant visitor. The only services are outside the park entrance in the small community of Polebridge which is accessible without a reservation. There is no cell phone coverage. A four-wheel-drive vehicle and the ability to change a tire are recommended, as flat tires are common on the unimproved roads inside the park. First come, first served camping for this area can be arranged at the Polebridge Ranger Station on the first day of the visit and do not require a timed entry vehicle reservation. Please do not make a reservation for the North Fork without thorough research of the area and full intentions of using the reservation.

As in 2024, visitors will be able to access Apgar Village, Two Medicine, and the East Entrance to Going-to-the-Sun Road at St. Mary without a timed entry vehicle reservation. While visitors can access Going-to-the-Sun Road from the St. Mary Entrance without a reservation, visitors should be advised that if they drive west through the Apgar checkpoint into Apgar Village, they cannot reenter through the checkpoint driving east without a timed entry vehicle reservation for the appropriate time block or until after 3 p.m.

Like previous years, visitors with lodging, camping, transportation, or commercial activity reservations can access their intended service within the Going-to-the-Sun Road reservation area with proof of their reservation. Only commercial reservations that originate beyond the Apgar vehicle reservation checkpoint and west of Logan Pass will provide entry in place of a vehicle reservation. As a reminder, lodging, camping (including Fish Creek and Apgar campgrounds), and commercial activity reservations originating in Apgar will not provide access beyond the Apgar vehicle reservation checkpoint.

A map of the closure areas in the Many Glacier and Swiftcurrent valleys of Glacier National Park. Courtesy National Park Service

Due to extremely limited parking during construction in the Swiftcurrent area, the park will restrict personal vehicle access into Many Glacier and provide a temporary shuttle service under a separate reservation system for a limited number of hikers to access Many Glacier and Swiftcurrent from July 1, 2025, to Sept. 21, 2025. Visit the Road Construction and Infrastructure Project Work page to learn more.

In addition to a timed entry vehicle reservation, each vehicle entering the park is required to have a entrance pass for any entry point into the park. These passes could include any of the following: a $35 vehicle entrance pass, good for seven days; a valid Interagency Annual/Lifetime Pass; or a Glacier National Park Annual Pass. A timed entry vehicle reservation does not include an entrance pass, and the park entrance pass does not serve as a vehicle reservation.

Pursuant to the American Indian Religious Freedom Act of 1978, vehicle reservations are not required for tribal members throughout the park.

As in past years, entry may be temporarily restricted in areas of the park that don’t require reservations, such as Two Medicine, if they become too congested for visitor safety and resource protection. Visitors with commercial service reservations (e.g., boat tours, lodging, horseback ride, guided hikes) in these areas will be permitted entry during temporary restrictions. Sign up for text alerts to receive updates on temporary restrictions.

Parking at Logan Pass, Apgar Village, and other areas may be congested or temporarily unavailable. Free shuttles for hiker access to Logan Pass are available, although waits for shuttles may be long depending on the time and location. Visitors should check the park website frequently for updates and additional information.

For more information visit the Glacier National Park website.

