Reauthorizing the Montana HELP Act is the Right Choice for Montanans

In 2015, the Montana State Legislature passed the HELP Act, which aims toprovide access to high-quality, affordable healthcare for all Montana citizens and to provide low-income Montanans with opportunities to improve their readiness for work or to obtain higher-paying jobs. Nearly a decade after its implementation, the act is ably accomplishing its goals with far-reaching impacts on the state. Now is not the time to undo our progress.

Our elected representatives are now in Helena and they face a decision with significant consequences: whether to keep the HELP Act’s common-sense provisions related to healthcare and Medicaid or move our state backward by eliminating vital healthcare coverage that has reduced our uninsured population by more than half and provided a helping hand in times of need.

As representatives of hospitals and healthcare services throughout Montana, we are joining our voices to underscore the importance of continuing Montana’s HELP Act as it is today. Each day, we see firsthand how essential this program is for the long-term sustainability of healthcare services for all Montanans and for the well-being of our patients and communities.

Montana’s HELP Act doesn’t just provide affordable healthcare coverage to nearly 80,000 low-income, working Montanans. The program reduces the burden of uncompensated care on taxpayers and communities and ensures that people throughout Montana, particularly those in rural areas, have the care they need close to home. It also helps a broad range of healthcare providers, including rural hospitals and clinics, stay open and maintain essential services. That affects all of us.

The stability provided by the HELP Act also benefits far more than just hospitals. From dentists and local pharmacies to independent providers, community health centers, urban Indian centers, treatment centers, social workers and physical therapists, the program is instrumental in supporting a broad range of healthcare services that Montanans need.

In particular, Montana’s HELP Act has greatly expanded our ability to respond to the opioid crisis and other drug and alcohol addictions. Since Montana’s HELP Act passed, utilization of mental health and substance use disorder (SUD) services has steadily increased as Montanans connect with the treatment they need. Providers have been able to better meet the behavioral health needs of patients. The number of state-authorized SUD treatment providers has doubled. Key funding for ongoing mental health treatment was secured and approved by the legislature. Reversing course now and eliminating funding for this vital care would be disastrous for the Montanans who have made the courageous decision to seek help.

Unfortunately, there is a common misconception that those receiving coverage through the Montana HELP Act are unemployed, or “free riders.” This could not be further from the truth — more than 93% of people enrolled in the program are working, in school, disabled or caretaking for a family member.

The reality is that the HELP Act has contributed to a stronger workforce by keeping people healthy and showing up to work. Additionally, many small businesses cannot afford to provide expensive commercial insurance for their employees and depend upon the coverage provided through the program.

Many of our state’s largest and most important industries rely on this coverage as well — 72% accommodations and food service businesses, 52% of retail businesses, 45% of manufacturing businesses and 37% of agriculture businesses employ workers with coverage through Montana’s HELP Act.

Beyond making communities healthier, supporting healthcare providers, shoring up rural healthcare access, contributing to the economy and just being the right thing to do, the Montana HELP Act enjoys broad public support. In a statewide survey, an overwhelming majority of Montanans — 85% — said they wanted to keep the provisions of the Montana HELP Act as they are today.

We are truly thankful for wise representatives — present and past — for their leadership on this important policy. In these challenging times, we owe it to our state to continue moving forward to build a healthier Montana.

Jean Branscum is the CEO of the Montana Medical Association; Vicky Byrd, MSN, RN, is the CEO of the Montana Nurses Association; Bob Olsen is the President and CEO of the Montana Hospital Association; Sierra Riesberg is the Executive Director of the Behavioral Health Alliance of Montana; and Cindy Stergar is the CEO of the Montana Primary Care Association.