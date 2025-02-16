This is an open letter to Senators Tim Sheehy and Steve Daines, and Representative Ryan Zinke:

Do your own work. If you believe USAID should be closed, the Department of Education shuttered, or other changes to government agencies should be made, do it the legal way. Write legislation. Republicans control the House, Senate, and White House. The legislation will pass both chambers of Congress and the president will sign it into law. Sure, it’s OK to have an outside group audit and report to Congress about how money is spent within a government agency, but not to take control of the agency. That’s a congressional duty.

Why are you ceding your power and authority to Elon Musk and his troupe of youngster hackers? He wasn’t elected, you were. He doesn’t have security clearance, you do. Montanans did not vote you into office to be subservient to Musk.

Stephanie Brancati

Big Arm