Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $650,000

Whitefish

Price: $645,000

Where: 2775 U.S. Highway 93

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,528

This fully remodeled home sits on 0.73 acres near Skyles and Spencer lakes. Updates include a new roof, front porch, paint, windows, flooring and kitchen counters. The property features a shop, greenhouse, garden area and offers fantastic opportunities for hiking, biking and horseback riding. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30036555

Kalispell

Where: 420 W. Colorado St.

Price: $659,000

What: Three-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,226

This renovated home in the heart of Kalispell has an inviting atmosphere with large windows that fill every room with natural light. The main living area flows to an elevated deck overlooking an expansive fenced backyard that is perfect for entertaining. The home also features a large double garage and additional parking. Dean & Leininger, Inc.

MLS Number: 30036276

Kalispell

Where: 115 Stryker Peak Tr.

Price: $650,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,657

This fantastic single-level home has a thoughtful floorplan and sits on a corner lot. It features vaulted ceilings, an open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a large island. Outside the property has a concrete driveway, covered patio, fully fenced backyard and underground sprinklers. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 3008996

Olney

Where: 6034 Whistlin Dr.

Price: $669,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,987

Nestled on more than 4 acres, this single-level home offers a blend of comfort and convenience. The thoughtfully designed residence has an open living area, entertainer’s kitchen and vaulted ceilings. The property is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and features a covered porch, large shop and fire pit. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30036796

