Week of Feb. 9: Wine Drunk

Sunday, Feb. 9

4:56 p.m. A German Shepherd was inspecting the golf course.

8:12 p.m. An elderly woman wanted to get a little wine drunk without paying.

Monday, Feb. 10

9:41 p.m. A man was worried he was going to wind up in jail because of a TikTok message.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

9:55 a.m. A dog was teaching his neighbors how to hop the fence.

5:15 p.m. There was a drug deal in the parking lot.

7:30 p.m. After a failed theft, the suspect was circling the building on his bike.

Wednesday Feb. 12

1:35 p.m. A parent was upset that the school didn’t report a locker room theft to the authorities.

7:48 p.m. Three teenaged boys were caught trying to steal booze from the store.

Thursday, Feb. 13

10:50 a.m. A deer was hurt.

12:11 p.m. An ex was trying to get their belongings back.

3:51 p.m. A loud truck was waking the neighborhood up every morning.

4:45 p.m. A tenant’s grandfather accidently stole a refrigerator from her apartment after his grandfather got evicted.