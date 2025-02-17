Week of Feb. 9: Wine Drunk

Sunday, Feb. 9
4:56 p.m. A German Shepherd was inspecting the golf course.
8:12 p.m. An elderly woman wanted to get a little wine drunk without paying.
Monday, Feb. 10
9:41 p.m. A man was worried he was going to wind up in jail because of a TikTok message.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
9:55 a.m. A dog was teaching his neighbors how to hop the fence.
5:15 p.m. There was a drug deal in the parking lot.
7:30 p.m. After a failed theft, the suspect was circling the building on his bike.
Wednesday Feb. 12
1:35 p.m. A parent was upset that the school didn’t report a locker room theft to the authorities.
7:48 p.m. Three teenaged boys were caught trying to steal booze from the store.
Thursday, Feb. 13
10:50 a.m. A deer was hurt.
12:11 p.m. An ex was trying to get their belongings back.
3:51 p.m. A loud truck was waking the neighborhood up every morning.
4:45 p.m. A tenant’s grandfather accidently stole a refrigerator from her apartment after his grandfather got evicted.