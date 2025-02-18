Lake County Sheriff Identifies Human Remains as Missing Ronan Woman

The human remains discovered near Buffalo Bridge on the Flathead River earlier this month were identified as 54-year-old Danette Tenas, of Ronan, who went missing in the area last October, according to local law enforcement.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said the Montana State Medical Examiner’s Office made the determination on Feb. 14. The cause and manner of Tenas’ death remain under investigation.

The woman had been missing since before Oct.14, 2024, when the Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Tenas had not been heard from by friends or family for nearly a week. Based on surveillance footage from nearby businesses, sheriff’s deputies and tribal police officers from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) determined that Tenas’ last confirmed location was in a recreation area near Buffalo Bridge on Oct. 8.

“Danette had been with friends in that area and became separated from them after a breakdown had occurred on a vehicle they were operating,” according to a press release from Bell. “The friends she was with attempted to locate her, but eventually assumed she got a ride from other friends or people who were present in the area as this would not be out of the ordinary for Danette to do. Danette is not known to carry or own a cellphone.”

Both Lake County Search and Rescue and CSKT focused their search efforts on the Buffalo Bridge area, with assistance from Flathead County Search and Rescue. However, they did not develop any new leads until a CSKT game warden discovered the woman’s skeletonized remains on the morning of Feb. 4.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Tenas,” Bell stated in the news release.

[email protected]