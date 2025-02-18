Man Arrested After Armed Standoff in Evergreen

Officers arrested a man over the weekend following a standoff in Evergreen in which the suspect allegedly fired at law enforcement.

Flathead County deputies were dispatched to 569 Swan Mountain Village Dr. on Feb. 14 at 9:42 p.m. after receiving a report of people screaming. The caller said he saw a man outside the home with pistol and that the man was possibly pointing it at someone else.

When deputies arrived, they could allegedly hear the suspect outside yelling profanities before the suspect went inside the residence. Deputies and Kalispell Police Department officers set up a perimeter around the home and attempted to call the suspect outside. Instead, according to the press release, the man went in and out of the residence several times and then began shooting at law enforcement at about 10:30 p.m. Officers returned fire, and the suspect retreated to the garage.

The Northwest Montana Regional SWAT Team was dispatched and continued to attempt to contact the man with limited success. Gas was deployed into the residence and the garage was eventually breached after the suspect continued to ignore commands. A K9 was deployed and was successful in holding the man so he could be placed under arrest.

The incident is still under investigation by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Department of Criminal Investigation.