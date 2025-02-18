Man Arrested After Shooting at Polson Police Officer

A California man was arrested over the weekend after firing at a police officer during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 93, according to the Polson Police Department.

According to a press release, Polson Police Officer Michael Wharton attempted to pull over a speeding driver in a vehicle with no visible taillights at 11:51 p.m. on Feb. 14.

After initiating the traffic stop near The Shoe restaurant in Polson, police say the suspect – 49-year-old Cameron E. Francis – momentarily slowed down and pulled over. But while Wharton was radioing in his location, according to law enforcement, gunfire erupted from the suspect’s vehicle and multiple rounds struck Wharton’s patrol car causing extensive damage.

After Francis left the scene, Wharton continued to pursue the suspect until he was forced out of the pursuit because his vehicle became disabled. Wharton sustained minor injuries from shattered glass.

Francis fled north on U.S. Highway 93. Officers with the Flathead Tribal Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search for the suspect. After an Elmo resident reported a suspicious vehicle in the area, Francis was taken into custody without further incident. He is charged with attempted deliberate homicide, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell.

“The swift and coordinated response of our officers and partner agencies was instrumental in ensuring the suspect was taken into custody without further harm to the public,” Polson Police Chief George Simpson said in a press release. “This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers our officers face daily. We are extremely grateful that Officer Wharton was not seriously injured and commend his bravery and perseverance.”

This case remains under active investigation. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Detective Cody Doyle at (406) 883-7301 or via email at [email protected].