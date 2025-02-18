The Pain of Common Cents

Ebenezer Musk, get your hands off we the people’s pocket change!



The rich never have to scrape the penny jar to buy groceries to feed their families like the working poor do every day in America. Why does the richest man on earth feel the need to pick the pockets of the poor by taking a coin out of circulation that has been around since our inception in 1793?



Most kids learn the value of money early on by doing chores and counting their pennies like mine did. For gathering and stacking firewood, I let my kids each grab a handful of coins from the coin jar and count it out on the kitchen table. It was a hands-on homeschool math lesson to see how many pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters it took to make a dollar. They soon found out dollars are hard to come by and they shopped for things they wanted accordingly.



Thrift.



Musk, since you are so pound foolish and penny wise, how much does it take to make a dollar with paper and ink? It takes 9.4 cents including labor cost to make a paper bill. How come you aren’t talking about making trillions of dollars by printing billions of $100 bills? Even minting a quarter nets a profit of fourteen cent for the U.S. Treasury. If you do the math, I think this more than offsets the cost of making the lowly cent.



If only the rest of us could print a few billion dollars a day out of thin air.



In Africa and parts of central and south America, the poor work 10- and 12-hour days in mines and on farms making a dollar a day. That works out to about 10 cents an hour. But then again, since when did the rich ever care about the plight of the poor?



Whose fault is it that the Govern-MINT started making garbage coins in 1982 out of copper coated zinc that are literally disintegrating today? In 1982 copper became too expensive and the mint was “losing money” making copper cents. Sound familiar? Now 43 years later, who caused the inflation that eroded the value of the cent? Was it us, we little people spending our pennies, or the government, paying down the interest on the massive national debt while it creates an even larger unmanageable debt bubble?



What would happen to a homeowner if they kept mortgaging their home and just tried to pay down the accumulated interest every year?



Right. Bingo!



If Joe Sixpack gets a second mortgage and maxes out all his credit cards, he can’t just print money like Uncle Sam. But now, Sam is crying uncle and can’t even print his way out of the giant debt hole it took decades to dig all the way to China.



So, what is money? It might be aluminum. What difference does it make? Start making sense and make cents out of beer cans. In Japan it takes 10,000 little aluminum Yen to make their largest 10,000 Yen note, the equivalent of $65.



To a child in the third world trying to survive, or a little kid in Montana putting a coin in the plate on Sunday, a penny is a big deal. Jesus took note of the widow who offered two small copper coins, the mite, into the offering. She gave out of her need, but wealthy people like Ebenezer Musk don’t give a damn about the working poor.



And Musk, where did all your wealth come from? You would not have what you have if you had not been blessed with it, by making pennies on the dollar.



A profit.



There’s nothing wrong with profit, but Jesus had a problem with rich men who loved profits and money more than people. Jesus said to the rich man, go sell all you have and follow me, but he couldn’t, because his heart was weighed down with the love of money.



So now, the working poor will be forced to round up to the nickel at the grocery store for a dozen eggs, thanks to killing the cent and “saving” us ALL that money!



But hey, what is Big Brother for besides controlling you with AI and putting a chip in your brain?



Let’s Make America great by killing the cent. Canada killed their maple cent in 2012. We don’t need to buy Canada and make it the 51st state LOL, because we will be just like Canada with the same off the charts out of control inflation very soon.



Inflation.



It’s the monster the government loves to love because it keeps us all running faster and faster on the gerbil wheel chasing dollars. Inflation can never be tamed as long as the government is addicted to printing its way out of the massive debt hole it created.



And we, the little people, will all suffer the slow death of 10,000 cuts … one penny at a time.

Robert Seymour lives in Kalispell.