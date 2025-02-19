Cruelty of Federal Firing Hits Home

I am a former Forest Service employee from Lincoln County, and I continue to live and volunteer here. I am appalled at the cruelty and targeted nature of the White House firing employees in the probationary time period of their career. When a person gets a job in the federal government, they earned it as a fully qualified, vetted employee. After a trial period, otherwise known as a probation for 1-2 years, these entry level employees become the boots on the ground. They are the field-going foundation of everything the Forest Service does to serve the people and manage public lands. They clear trails, clean campgrounds, fight fires, mark timber, survey fish and wildlife populations, monitor water quality, maintain roads, manage cattle grazing, and spray weeds.



This loss of workforce will mean public services will suffer. Campgrounds may not open, bathrooms may be dirty, trails may be difficult to navigate due to downfall, timber may not be marked or prepared for sale on a timely basis, and prescribed fire to reduce fuels around communities may not happen.



Even more alarming, many of these positions augment firefighting crews. And there is a hiring freeze in effect that will impact the temporary workforce that makes up a large part of the Forest Service firefighting capability. If you live out in the forest, get prepared to defend your home with FireWise treatments. Google It; you are going to need it!



Now let’s look at the personal toll to our communities in Lincoln County. By my estimation, up to 50 people on the Kootenai National Forest, 15 here in Eureka, are being fired immediately. These 50 people represent the livelihoods of 50 families in Eureka, Trego, Fortine, Libby, Troy, and Trout Creek many of whom have years of experience as temporary workers doing summer jobs. These are your neighbors who have faithfully served to manage the lands and contribute taxes, purchase goods, and volunteer in their communities. Some have served their country as veterans. I know them and I am devastated for them.



Now through no fault of their own, they have abruptly lost their livelihood. By my estimation, the Kootenai National Forest has lost 20% of the workforce. Don’t be surprised when public services on the Kootenai and Flathead disappear. Express outrage for the tragic loss to the economy and health of our communities and our public lands.



These public servants, our neighbors, have done nothing wrong; they are part of our communities; they are the future success of the Forest Service; but no longer. They have my sympathy and appreciation and heartfelt wish that better days will come. For now, express your support, call and message your representatives!

Ellen Sullivan

Eureka