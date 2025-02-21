You gotta ask yourself …



Is this what we had in mind? I thought we voted for the price of eggs (and rent, and groceries, and breakfast at Sykes) to come back down within range of our Social Security checks. We weren’t really thinking we needed to cozy up to Vladimir Putin, invade Panama, take over Gaza, make Canada a U.S. state, or buy Greenland. I used to think it was refreshing that our new President wasn’t constrained by political correctness, that he wasn’t afraid to say what he thinks. But now I’m pretty worried about what he thinks.



I get that our President relished firing people when he was on The Apprentice, but firing the Inspectors General whose job was to watch out for inefficiency and corruption? Ending the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act? Putting Elon Musk in charge of blanket firings? Letting Musk comb through our Social Security data? I’m worried.



The day before his inauguration, our new President started two new cryptocurrency enterprises, one for himself and one for his wife. The very next day, the day he was sworn into office, he pardoned Ross Ulbricht, convicted founder of the Silk Road black market, crypto-based, drug exchange/money laundering dark web enterprise. Two days after that, he issued an Executive Order to loosen crypto regulations. I’m worried.



Ukraine started the war with Russia? Really? I’m very worried.



Tariffs on many (most?) things we buy? Please, please, please Mr. President, let’s get back to the price of eggs.

Henry Stewart

Bigfork