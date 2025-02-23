Russia Negotiations a Sham

Letter to Senator Daines and Representative Zinke:

Waking in the middle of the night, I realized I had to write to my representatives in Washington. In my dream, I was talking to my long-dead father, a WWII and Korean vet, about the recent developments with the newly elected President regarding his phone call with Putin and followup “negotiations” to end the war in Ukraine. As we know, Putin and the Kremlin led a war (now three years running) to “deNazify” Ukraine, even as the President of Ukraine was descendant of Jews. Putin thought the war he started would “end in days.” In my dream, my father said, “Why? Why would our President talk with a known dictator?” I couldn’t answer him! Thus, I’m asking our Montana elected leaders, “Why?”

I cannot understand why this Administration is handling “negotiations” with a U.S. adversary, Vladimir Putin of Russia, over the fate of sovereign Ukraine. Putin’s war is nothing but an imperialist takeover of a sovereign country. Recently in office, President Trump claims he can hold “negotiations” with Putin and stop the war. Putin’s delegation has flown to Saudi Arabia to meet with Trump’s team, after Trump spoke for over an hour with him 2/12/2025. It is no secret that Trump has shown deference to Putin during his previous term. U.S. Secretary of Defense Hegseth said that Ukraine will have to give up territory and cannot join NATO. This “negotiation” without Ukraine’s agreement is not a just negotiation. It’s a sham.

I firmly believe that Ukraine and European countries should be at the table of any negotiations regarding Ukraine’s future. Anything less would be an authoritarian move against the future security of these nations, in particular Ukraine’s. After the loss of thousands of soldiers from both sides, but particularly Ukraine’s where they had to step up to the existential threat to their future, it’s not up to the U.S. to tell Ukraine to give up territory and stop hoping to achieve NATO membership.

Please answer my question so the next time I have that night-time conversation in my dreams with my father, Lt. Colonel Robert R. Peterson, I have some answers.

Liz Gupton

Alberton