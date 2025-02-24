Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $700,000

Whitefish

Where: 4285 U.S. Highway 93 W.

Price: $699,500

What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,156

This A-frame cabin nestled on a private acre near Whitefish features expansive windows that fill the living space with natural light. It includes a spacious loft, well-appointed kitchen and full bath. The property has two storage sheds, a fire pit and is just minutes from several recreational opportunities. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30040989

Kalispell

Where: 50 Stonecrest Dr.

Price: $710,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,228

This charming West Valley home is situated on a spacious lot and offers a perfect balance of comfort and style. It includes updated modern flooring, new siding, and updated appliances perfect for home chefs. The property features enclosed storage and plenty of space for entertaining. Silver Creek Realty Group

MLS Number: 30040961

Somers

Where: 1096 Mackinaw Lp.

Price: $680,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,179

This home sits on a spacious 0.46-acre corner lot located minutes from Flathead Lake. It has an inviting floor plan, large kitchen, main floor bedroom suite and plenty of room to entertain and relax. The property also features a three-stall garage, expansive covered porch, raised garden beds, a shed, and plenty of yard space. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30038271

Columbia Falls

Where: 1985 MT Highway 206

Price: $669,900

What: Three-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,016

Nestled in a picturesque setting, this 5.4-acre property includes a blend of meadows and trees with breathtaking views of the Swan Mountain Range. It also has a newly constructed barn, a garden area, chicken coops and fencing and cross fencing for livestock. Coldwell Banker Landstar Properties

MLS Number: 30038160

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].