Speak Up for the Flathead Lake Biological Station

We are scientists from the University of Montana’s Flathead Lake Biological Station (FLBS), where our research and facilities have long been supported by grants from the National Science Foundation (NSF), the Department of the Interior, NASA, and other federal agencies. Our work focuses on understanding and protecting the pristine waters of Flathead Lake and its watershed, studying the impacts of environmental change on aquatic ecosystems in Montana and beyond, and working with our community to assure that our aquatic resources remain healthy for future generations. All of this work takes place in close partnership with federal, state, tribal and local government entities to collectively monitor and steward lands and waters in Montana, the U.S. and internationally. Our work, along with that of colleagues across the country, is now under threat due to sudden and sweeping cuts to federal research funding and staffing by the current administration.

These actions include large layoffs of agency staff and a multibillion-dollar cut to scientific research funding, which at institutions like ours means a painful reduction in support for ongoing studies on topics such as water quality, pesticide residues, wildfire impacts, and invasive species. The consequences will be felt far beyond our field station — Montana’s economy, public health, and environment all stand to lose. Without funding that keeps FLBS scientists at the cutting edge and that supports many of the core functions that keep the station running, crucial long-term monitoring projects could be halted, cutting us off from the data needed to manage our lands and waters effectively. The economic ripple effects will be significant, affecting everyone from research staff to outdoor recreation businesses that rely on the health of Montana’s lakes and rivers.

The current actions are particularly harmful because they seek to drastically and abruptly reduce what are called “indirect costs” (a percentage of grant funds that institutions receive to administer and physically support the research). These “overhead” charges are not wasteful; at FLBS they are essential for paying our utility bills, maintaining our buildings and laboratories, and employing key technical and support staff. Without this support, the Flathead Lake Biological Station will struggle to continue its work. Other institutions in Montana and beyond may be forced to cut research programs entirely, while others may have to raise tuition or find alternative funding sources that may be unstable or insufficient.

Some of these actions are being challenged in the courts, but if they eventually go through, they will likely expand to all federal science funding agencies. The administration claims that these cuts are about reducing bureaucracy and improving efficiency. However, the NSF (for example) already passes 90% of its congressional allocation to its grant recipients, using only 10% for its rigorous grant screening process, for accounting, and for assessing outcomes and impacts. In reality, the proposed cuts undermine core functions that sustain vital research that benefits public health, environmental conservation, and economic vitality. The cuts also impair our ability to train future scientists. These rash and ill-considered actions will set back our efforts to address pressing challenges in western Montana, such as water quality degradation, wildfire resilience, pesticide impacts, and invasive species.

The Flathead Lake Biological Station has been part of the fabric of western Montana for more than 125 years. Funds that are under threat provide support for the 40+ full-time employees of FLBS, people who are part of your community – they are your neighbors; they are in your volunteer fire department; they are customers in your stores; their children are in your schools. The people of Montana have always valued informed stewardship of our natural resources. We must speak up and push back against cuts that will harm not only scientists, but will surely harm everyone who depends on clean water, healthy forests, and a thriving outdoor economy. Science is not a partisan issue – it’s a proven foundation for a strong future, and we must ensure science remains supported for the benefit of Montana and our nation.

Signatories: James Elser (Bierman Professor of Ecology & FLBS Director. Elected member, US National Academy of Sciences, Polson); Robert Hall (Distinguished Professor, Woods Bay); Gordon Luikart (Professor, Polson); Rachel Malison (Assistant Research Professor, Bigfork); Nanette Nelson (Senior Research Scientist, Woods Bay); Erin Sexton (Senior Research Scientist, Coram)

Our indicated affiliations with the University of Montana and our titles are included for identification purposes only; our views represent our personal opinions and are not intended to represent the University of Montana or the National Academy of Sciences.