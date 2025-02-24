Week of Feb. 16: The Play of Light

Sunday, Feb. 16

3:57 p.m. A driver was angry that the Kalispell Police Department’s emergency lights are “far too bright.”

6:57 p.m. A pair of trucks were spinning brodies in the parking lot.

8:45 p.m. Two sedans keep spinning brodies outside the movie theater.

Monday, Feb. 17

7:07 a.m. Snowy conditions were preventing the Frito-Lay truck was from making a timely delivery of salty snacks to the gas station.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

5:45 a.m. A maintenance man yelled at a hotel patron for not abiding by the leash policy.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

8:07 a.m. Someone was the target of Facebook group slander.

Thursday, Feb. 20

12:02 p.m. Someone who was arrested yesterday by “one of the dumber officers” called dispatch to announce he would be calling every time he needed to shovel snow until he gets things “sorted out” with his neighbor who has a restraining order against him.

3:26 p.m. A grandson “keeps getting out of control.”

7:09 p.m. A group of kids threw a really big snowball at someone’s car.

Friday, Feb. 21

9:23 a.m. A snitch called to report someone was selling psychedelic mushrooms on Facebook Marketplace.

3:24 p.m. An artist who is sensitive to “the play of light” wanted to know if the bright lights outside were a “figment of his imagination.”

5:17 p.m. Some “little sports cars” were swerving in and out of traffic.

2:25 p.m. A tidy person was upset that someone at the repair store threw away their cleaning device instead of repairing it four years ago.

7:36 p.m. An angry taxpayer wanted law enforcement to know that a large pothole damaged her vehicle.

Saturday, Feb. 22

10:05 a.m. A Facebook user was concerned there were thousands of screws on the highway after seeing a post in Flathead 411.

1:26 p.m. There were hooded people wearing sunglasses driving around in a van with tinted windows.

1:42 p.m. Someone traded a guitar for a fake $100 bill.