Thanks to Everyone Involved in Blacktail Rescue

On Feb. 17 and 18 I experienced a group of people come together to synergize their professional skills in an effort to find my friend that went missing at Blacktail Mountain Ski Area; it was impressive to observe.

When I alerted ski patrol that my friend had not returned from the ski area after lifts had closed, I saw a high level of concern and professionalism kick in. General Manager Jessi Wood and Ski Patrol took control of the situation and got the Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue involved. Ski patrol, after working all day during normal ski area operations, were called upon to help out with a night search in conjunction with Flathead Search and Rescue. And Jessi, as the manager of Blacktail Mountain, exemplified what a leader is. She too, after working all day, was at the ski area until at least 2 a.m. Then came back the next morning and facilitated using Muley’s bar on the third floor as command center.

Deputy Darrin Wise was exemplary in how he coordinated the search with both Flathead County Search and Rescue, Flathead Nordic Backcountry Patrol, North Valley Search and Rescue, Blacktail Mountain and Big Mountain Ski Patrol personnel and Two Bear Air.

Ultimately, Two Bear Air (what an incredible resource) located my friend, and air lifted him out of the snowy forest to the Blacktail Mountain parking lot. Although his vitals were checked and showed that he was OK, I’m sure he was in a state of shock having spent the night out in frigid temperature. He mentioned he had made a fire during the night, however, upon further discussion with him, the fire he created was short-lived and not that helpful to his survival for the 12 hours he spent in the woods. Shivering, wiggling his toes in his ski boots and trying not to fall asleep were the actions he took to stay alive.

Again, I would like to thank every person involved that made this rescue effort have a happy ending.

Henry Rivera

Columbia Falls