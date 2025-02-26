Dark Money Group is Stealing Your Wildlife

The Montana Conservation Society – now that sounds like a group worth supporting. But take a look under the hood and you’ll see that this dark money group is really a snake, working to get hunter dollars and hand licenses to large landowners.

The group’s website conveniently leaves out that its president was an outfitter who for several decades leased hundreds of thousands of acres of private land, blocking out the public. He also was engaged with Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife – the Utah group that has made millions off the infamous “Expo” auction that sells off trophy hunts.

Its policy director is an out-of-state lobbyist who has no interest in promoting Montana hunting, and hunters. And it’s unclear who’s funding this new player on a scene. The group has its lobbyist in the state Capitol, working on key bills about hunting seasons and licenses to benefit themselves.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because it is. The same model came to Utah two decades ago, and ever since resident hunters get less and less opportunity, while outfitters and large landowners hog the proceeds.

Beware this group. They’re coming for your hunter license dollars, at your expense.

Joe Perry

Brady