The 2025 Healthcare Issue

Medicaid Expansion Poised for Extension

House Bill 245 was opposed by several Flathead Republican lawmakers who wanted work requirements and objected to federal spending, but proponents of the bill warned of the impacts on businesses and rural hospitals if Medicaid expansion failed

Medicaid expansion will likely continue providing healthcare access for 80,000 people following months of controversy over whether to extend the program’s sunset, which was set to expire on June 30. In a 29-21 vote last week, the Republican controlled Montana Senate House passed Bill 245 sponsored by Rep. Ed Buttrey, R-Great Falls. The bill went through a Senate Finance and Claims Committee hearing on Feb. 25 and will likely be signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte.

Heart and stethoscope. Image by Win Nondakowit | Adobe Stock

WISEWOMAN Program Offers Free Heart Screenings for Women in Flathead County

The national heart health program comes to Montana for the first time, with a pilot site in Flathead County

A national heart health program for women has found its way to Flathead County as a pilot site for the free public initiative, with services provided by the county’s Logan Health clinics. WISEWOMAN, an acronym for Well-Integrated Screening and Evaluation for Women Across the Nation, is a federally funded heart screening program for those without insurance or insurances with high deductibles between ages 35 and 64, who have an income at or below

This Month’s Market Metrics

Gas Prices (Feb. 25)

California (highest) – $4.70/gal | Mississippi (lowest) – $2.63/gal | Montana – $3.06/gal

Glacier Park International Airport Passenger Stats (January)

Departures 2025 34,539 | 2024 28,790 Arrivals 2023 30,559 | 2022 25,613

Unemployment Rates (January)

U.S. 4% | Montana 3% | Flathead County 3.7%

Flathead County Residential Sales (January)

2025 82 | 2024 76 | 2023 85 | 2022 130

What to Know Before ‘Reversing’ Your Retirement

When pondering the decision to go back to work, you’ll want to evaluate the advantages and the possible drawbacks

After working for decades, you may have been looking forward to retiring. But what if you decide to “reverse” your retirement? You could rejoin the workforce for any number of reasons. You might need the added income to help pay for your living expenses, but you also might miss the social interactions with co-workers, or simply desire more purpose or stimulation in your life.

