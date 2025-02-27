Bill Establishing Indigenous Peoples Day Clears Senate for First Time in Years

A bill establishing Indigenous Peoples Day in Montana passed out of the Senate on Wednesday – marking the most significant progress the legislation has made in years.

Brought by Sen. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula, Senate Bill 224 establishes Indigenous Peoples Day in Montana and notably does not eliminate Columbus Day. Instead, the bill allows Montanans to celebrate either or both holidays on the second Monday in October.

The bill cleared the Senate by a 47-3 vote.

In a committee hearing on Feb. 5, two dozen people spoke in support of the bill, saying it promotes inclusivity and encourages Montanans to learn about each other’s unique culture and heritage.

Morigeau told his colleagues in the Senate on Tuesday that Indigenous Peoples Day is “shaped and molded by each community and how each community wants to celebrate.”

“I think what this bill does is really asks people to look in the mirror and just learn about yourself, learn about others and take the time to celebrate each other,” he added.

Several Republican senators spoke in support of Morigeau’s bill, saying they appreciated that the legislation did not eliminate Columbus Day.

The Tuesday hearing in the Senate was markedly different from that of the 2023 session. Two years ago, when Morigeau brought legislation to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day, he spoke about atrocities Christopher Columbus committed against Native Americans. Republican lawmakers at the time criticized Morigeau for invoking past horrors and ultimately blamed him for the bill’s failure.

Morigeau and Sen. Susan Webbeer, D-Browning, each brought similar bills in 2021. Both bills died in committee before reaching the Senate floor. Opponents through the years have largely objected to the elimination of Columbus Day, arguing that Columbus is an important historical figure.

Morigeau on Tuesday joked that the conversation about Indigenous Peoples Day has “changed a lot from over the years.”

“I think I got yelled at last session on the floor, so I’m happy this dynamic has definitely changed,” he said.

SB 224 must pass out of the House before arriving on the governor’s desk.

This story originally appeared in the Montana Free Press, which can be found online at montanafreepress.org.