Montana’s Republican Delegation Must Support Public Lands

Daines, Sheehy, Downing and Zinke all acknowledge the importance of public lands to Montana’s landscape and economy. Now is the time for them to act. DOGE has fired roughly 5,000 employees from the Forest Service and Department of Interior, this will have devastating consequences for Montana. I have led, organized and participated in dozens of stewardship projects on Forest Service, BLM and private lands throughout the state. Volunteers are necessary because these agencies are already desperately low on resources. The work done keeps multiple use viable on our public lands. We clear trail so hunters can get to the best backcountry in fall. We remove fences, build wildlife friendly fence and protect wetlands so that wildlife including sage grouse, can travel safely, helping to keep them off the Endangered Species List. We treat weeds so wildlife and cattle have better forage. This is all facilitated by expert federal professionals and volunteers can’t do it without them. With these cuts, getting the work done, even with volunteers, will be all but impossible. It’s time for our delegation to stand up and demand that these cuts be reversed. Call your representatives now.

Brandon Ellis

Missoula