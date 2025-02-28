Montana Land Should Belong to Montanans, Not Foreign Entities

Montana’s land is more than just acres on a map; it’s our heritage, our livelihood, and our future. Yet, for too long, our tax deed process has left the door wide open for foreign entities to scoop up property at the expense of Montanans. With Senate Bill 306, we’re taking a stand to ensure that our land remains in the hands of those who live, work, and contribute to our country.

Under current law, when property owners fail to pay their taxes, counties auction off tax liens to the highest bidder. That’s a necessary process to ensure local governments can fund essential services. But here’s the problem: foreign entities, including those with ties to adversarial governments, have been able to exploit this system by acquiring Montana land through tax deeds. These absentee owners have no stake in our communities and no commitment to our way of life. That needs to change.

SB 306 strengthens Montana’s tax deed process by prohibiting companies not based in the U.S. or subject to U.S. jurisdiction from purchasing tax liens that could lead to property ownership. This ensures our land remains in the hands of those who respect and uphold Montana values.

This issue isn’t just about protecting property, it’s about protecting our sovereignty. Across the country, we’ve seen alarming instances of foreign actors acquiring American land, particularly near strategic infrastructure and agricultural assets. Montana must not be naïve about the risks posed by such ownership. We should be leading the charge in securing our land for Montanans first.

SB 306 aligns with a broader commitment to safeguarding our state’s economic and national security interests. I believe that Montanans, not foreign investors, should control Montana land. This legislation is a necessary step to ensure our communities, resources, and industries remain in the hands of those who have a direct stake in our state’s success.

But let’s be clear: this is about more than dollars and cents. It’s about ensuring that Montana’s land isn’t turned into an investment tool for foreign governments or offshore entities with no ties to our state. Our local governments will continue to have the resources they need, and we’ll do it without selling our land to foreign interests.

I urge my colleagues in the legislature to stand with Montana taxpayers and property owners by supporting SB 306. Our land should belong to those who cherish it, work it, and call it home—not to foreign investors with their own interests in mind. Let’s put Montanans first. Let’s protect our sovereignty and economy. Let’s keep Montana, Montana.

Senator Ken Bogner, R-Miles City, is the President Pro Tempore of the Montana Senate and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.