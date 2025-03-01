Flathead Pep Band: The Heartbeat of School Spirit

The Flathead High School Pep Band is thriving this year, as it does every year, bringing energy and excitement to every event they play. From seniors to freshmen, this talented group of musicians has become a vital part of our school spirit. Whether performing at basketball games or hyping up the crowd at pep rallies, their music unites our student body, staff, and fans. Their presence in the stands has quickly become a cherished tradition, creating an electric atmosphere at every game. As Activities Director, I’m constantly asked by our coaches if the Pep Band will be playing—because when they do, they enhance the atmosphere at events.

A huge part of the Pep Band’s success comes from the leadership of Band Director, Mr. David Johnke. He has built a culture of excellence and dedication, pushing our students to perform at a high level while keeping the energy fun and engaging. Under his guidance, the Pep Band delivers an explosive mix of classic sports anthems and pop hits, involving everyone in the crowd. His attention to detail and organization has led to consistent impressive performances.

The students themselves deserve a ton of credit. They show up early, work hard, and fully commit to the Pep Band. Many of them juggle multiple ensembles, including Concert and Symphonic Band, but their passion for supporting Flathead athletics is clear. More than just musicians, they embody our mantra “Flathead Family,” and the friendships formed through these performances have made the Pep Band a tight-knit, special group. The Band Board (leadership team) has provided a voice for the students but also allows for self-governance. They lead the group cheers at events and make decisions that encompass all Band groups. Band Board members include Bailey Chollman, Daniel Guzman, Dalton Howser, Miles Kuss, and Tessa Wilson.

Beyond athletic events, the Pep Band has expanded its role in the school community. They are a regular presence at pep rallies and assemblies. Their visibility has grown, and with it, so has the appreciation from students, teachers, and parents.

A parent from Helena Capital shared this in an email last year: “Their dedication, work, and school spirit were so fun to witness. I’ve been a high school sports fan for many years, and this is definitely unique. They were engaged, positive, and respectful while supporting their team with enthusiasm. School spirit at its best! Kudos to all involved. Definitely something you should all be proud of.”

Looking ahead, the future is bright for the Flathead High School Pep Band. Their success is not just about musical talent — it’s about the way their energy brings our school together. They continue to enhance the student experience for both the participants and those in the crowd, reminding us of the power of school spirit and pride. I couldn’t be more proud of this group — not just for their talent, but for the energy, dedication, and school spirit they bring to Flathead High School every time they play.



Matt Allison is the Flathead High School Activities Director and Assistant Principal.