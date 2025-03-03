Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $450,000

Lakeside

Where: 117 Ben Williams Ln.

Price: $449,900

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,196

This one-level home is located on a quiet street and features newer appliances, an attached double garage and big fenced backyard that is perfect for entertaining. It has three bedrooms, two full baths and had a new roof installed in 2021. Enjoy easy access to Flathead Lake and everything Lakeside has to offer. Montana Brokers, Inc.

MLS Number: 30041456

Kalispell

Where: 1905 Darlington Dr.

Price: $460,000

What: Three-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,300

This beautifully updated home is located in a highly desirable neighborhood that is close to town. The fully furnished, turn-key property is perfect for a primary residence, vacation home or rental investment. It features a six-foot privacy fence, a newer roof, fresh paint, a one-car detached garage, and stunning mountain views. Beckman’s Real Estate

MLS Number: 30041397

Kalispell

Where: 120 W. Reserve Dr.

Price: $449,900

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,310

This centrally located home sits on an expansive 0.82-acre property. It has been tastefully updated with new plumbing, wiring, drywall, flooring and modern fixtures. It is zoned R-2. So, whether you’re seeking a prime residential property, a potential home business location, or space for future development, this property is a rare find. Windermere Real Estate

MLS Number: 30039699

Marion

Where: 23 Jolly Hill Ln.

Price: $464,950

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,280

This spacious home sits on 1.24 acres surrounded by nature and less than 10 minutes from Little Bitterroot Lake. It features two living areas, a wood-burning stove and recently updated counters and flooring. The property also has a detached two-car garage and shed for extra storage. Ideal Real Estate

MLS Number: 30040912

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].