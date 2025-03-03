fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Week of Feb. 23: Avian Murder

By

Sunday, Feb. 23

7:56 a.m. A resident wasn’t sure that a deer stuck in a fence was going to make it.

9:46 a.m. A disgruntled former employee threatened to beat people up on the mountain after he was fired.

11:01 a.m. A livestock guardian has been attempting to protect his master’s property from three German shorthaired pointers since 2019.

2:59 p.m. An intoxicated father and son were working things out in a local establishment.

Monday, Feb. 24

8:47 p.m. Some guys were threatening to shoot each other behind a store.  

Tuesday, Feb. 25

9:41 a.m. A caller was frustrated about not being able to get in touch with law enforcement but admitted he didn’t answer the phone when an officer called him back.

12:33 p.m. A neighbor was certain the “tattooed guy” next door slashed his tires.

1:34 p.m. A resident having “roommate issues” was concerned after her housemate told her she has an “open charge” and she’s “not afraid of getting another one.”

2:54 p.m. A business owner wanted “Fast Phil” to stop calling.

4:33 p.m. A black and white trailer park dog murdered a chicken.

5:43 p.m. Five naked horses were running along the highway.

8:08 p.m. A cow was in the middle of the road.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

8:16 p.m. A Facebook user said online comments informed her somebody fell through the ice in Somers Bay.

2:22 p.m. A pair of young thieves stole some cookies.

5:42 p.m. The driver of a red PT Cruiser was “smoking something” and flipping people off.

Friday, Feb. 28

3:13 p.m. A dog owner was angry someone called the cops on his Labradors.

6:38 p.m. A “little bag of drugs” at the park turned out to be a Zyn pouch.

Saturday, March 1

7:45 p.m. A tenant who was upset with her landlord was angry with law enforcement for not understanding her situation.

11:50 p.m. A “very friendly” miniature donkey was in the middle of the road.

