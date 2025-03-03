Week of Feb. 23: Avian Murder

Sunday, Feb. 23
7:56 a.m. A resident wasn’t sure that a deer stuck in a fence was going to make it.
9:46 a.m. A disgruntled former employee threatened to beat people up on the mountain after he was fired.
11:01 a.m. A livestock guardian has been attempting to protect his master’s property from three German shorthaired pointers since 2019.
2:59 p.m. An intoxicated father and son were working things out in a local establishment.
Monday, Feb. 24
8:47 p.m. Some guys were threatening to shoot each other behind a store.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
9:41 a.m. A caller was frustrated about not being able to get in touch with law enforcement but admitted he didn’t answer the phone when an officer called him back.
12:33 p.m. A neighbor was certain the “tattooed guy” next door slashed his tires.
1:34 p.m. A resident having “roommate issues” was concerned after her housemate told her she has an “open charge” and she’s “not afraid of getting another one.”
2:54 p.m. A business owner wanted “Fast Phil” to stop calling.
4:33 p.m. A black and white trailer park dog murdered a chicken.
5:43 p.m. Five naked horses were running along the highway.
8:08 p.m. A cow was in the middle of the road.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
8:16 p.m. A Facebook user said online comments informed her somebody fell through the ice in Somers Bay.
2:22 p.m. A pair of young thieves stole some cookies.
5:42 p.m. The driver of a red PT Cruiser was “smoking something” and flipping people off.
Friday, Feb. 28
3:13 p.m. A dog owner was angry someone called the cops on his Labradors.
6:38 p.m. A “little bag of drugs” at the park turned out to be a Zyn pouch.
Saturday, March 1
7:45 p.m. A tenant who was upset with her landlord was angry with law enforcement for not understanding her situation.
11:50 p.m. A “very friendly” miniature donkey was in the middle of the road.