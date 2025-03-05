The Financial Consequences of Mass Layoffs

Most of us have experienced inefficiencies and waste at various federal agencies. As a fiscal conservative I think these issues need to be addressed. However, the current method of reactionary mass layoffs is something akin to a first-time surgeon performing exploratory surgery with a machete. This is especially true of the agencies that manage our natural resources where the long-term stakes could be very high, both economically and environmentally.



National Parks and the National Forest staffing were already at bare-bones levels prior to these layoffs. These employees are critical to managing habitats, enforcing rules to maintain public land, and keeping basic services like trails, campgrounds, and restrooms open. Sudden, mass layoffs will cause longterm declines in both the user experience on public land and the overall health of that land. Much of Montana’s economy relies on public land as an attraction so there will be negative financial consequences for numerous business owners and their employees state-wide.



If this is about increasing government efficiency, I think two avenues should be explored before anyone is laid off. The first is to streamline and automate current systems as much as possible. If these systems run well, then certain positions can be cut or reduced. The second is to start charging user fees and more consistent collection of existing fees. Resources are better taken care of when the people using them share some of the cost. I’ve seen first-hand how closed toll booths in Glacier miss thousands of visitors in May and September.

Matt Harrington

Browning