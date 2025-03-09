Delivering Tax Relief and Conservative Wins: A Mid-Session Update

As we head into the transmittal break, I want to take a moment to reflect on the strong work the Montana Senate has accomplished in the first half of the legislative session. Transmittal break marks the deadline for general bills to pass out of their originating chamber and move over to the House for further consideration. It is a critical checkpoint in the session, and I am proud to say that we have delivered for Montanans.

One of the biggest victories so far has been the passage of my bill, Senate Bill 90, a major tax reform measure to provide real property tax relief for Montana homeowners. With rising property taxes burdening families across our state, we knew action was needed. SB 90 takes a commonsense approach by using revenues from lodging and rental car taxes — much of which comes from out-of-state visitors — to provide tax relief directly to Montanans.

Under this bill, qualifying homeowners will receive a credit on their property taxes, easing the financial strain on families, seniors, and hardworking Montanans. The Department of Revenue will certify primary residences to ensure this relief reaches those who truly need it, while counties will be responsible for distributing the assistance. In the current state, the bill will show up as a credit of approximately $236 per year, but I’m hoping to increase that amount.

SB 90 ensures responsible fiscal management. We have built in safeguards against fraudulent applications and established a clear appeals process to maintain fairness and transparency. The bill creates a dedicated state property tax assistance account and establishes a structured approach for distributing revenue. It includes a transition provision for the first distribution to counties by August 31, 2026, and sets an effective date of July 1, 2025, for the new provisions. This means Montanans get relief without increasing their overall tax burden.

Beyond SB 90, Senate Republicans has advanced a range of bills that strengthen our economy, protect our freedoms, and uphold the values Montanans care about. We’ve tackled regulatory reform, defended property rights, and passed legislation to support our small businesses, farmers, and ranchers.

As we take this brief pause before the second half of the session, I remain committed to fighting for policies that put Montanans first. There’s more work ahead, but we’ve built a strong foundation for delivering real results.

Thank you for your support, and I look forward to continuing this work after the break.

Carl Glimm is a Republican state representative from Kila.