Habitat for Humanity Accepting Applications for Columbia Falls Townhomes

After years of preparation to bring affordable homeownership opportunities to Columbia Falls, Habitat for Humanity of the Flathead Valley is accepting applications for four townhomes located on the corner of Sixth Avenue West and Eighth Street West, a double lot the organization recently purchased for $315,000.

The townhomes include one four-bedroom, one three-bedroom and a pair of two-bedroom households, which chosen applicants will be responsible for providing “sweat-equity” in the construction process.

Income requirements must fall within the ranges of 30% and 80% of Area Median Income, based on U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requirements for Flathead County.

For example, the maximum gross income for a household size of one person is $49,000 while the maximum for a six-person household is $82,050.

The application deadline is April 15 and construction on the homes will begin this spring.

Habitat Flathead has worked to secure multiple properties throughout the Flathead Valley over the past several years, which will bring 11 houses to Columbia Falls within the next two years. The Railroad Street East project in Columbia Falls is slated for six single-family homes, with applications expected to open in May while a separate project at 209 Third Ave. E. in the same neighborhood will have a single-family home, all of which are expected to break ground in the coming months.

In Kalispell, construction crews have been working on a pair of two-bedroom townhomes since last year.

According to Habitat Flathead Executive Director MaryBeth Morand, home costs are expected to range between $300,000 to $400,000.

The projects, excluding the Sixth Avenue West and Eighth Street West property, are located on Northwest Montana Community Land Trust property that the nonprofit acquired in recent years. The land trust will own and lease the property under the homes built by Habitat Flathead’s staff and volunteers. By subcontracting the cost of the land from the purchase price of the home and providing their own seat equity with Habitat’s volunteers, the homebuyers can purchase the home with a small mortgage well below market price.

In the long-term, Morand said she hopes to eventually give the community land trust the first right of refusal for each property to allow the organization to manage the homes in the long-term.

“It strengthens the identity of the land trust to be the manager of the pool of affordable housing,” Morand said.

To boost construction capacity, Habitat Flathead recently began using part of their ReStore building in south Kalispell to pre-assemble walls, paint and store siding. With the help of a donated industrial saw, the facility is being used to frame sections for various projects.

The pre-production facility allows staff and volunteers to build year-round without losing days due to weather.

According to Morand, the facility helps reduce the price of homes by an estimated $4,000 by allowing the organization to stockpile lumber.

To donate to Habitat Flathead, visit www.habitatflathead.org/donate or send checks to 2535 U.S. Highway 93 S., Kalispell, MT 59901

[email protected]