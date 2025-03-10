Do you believe in the Montana State Constitution’s right to a clean and healthy environment? Do you believe that, as part of that right, we should be fighting climate change as best we can? Well, most of the State Legislature does not believe in a clean and healthy environment or in the need to fight climate change. And as such they have transmitted a slew of bad bills that either prevent the state or limit the state and DEQ from considering greenhouse gasses or climate change. The bills that do so are HB285, HB291, SB262, and SB221. All these bills have passed the chambers they were introduced in and are now in committees. March 8 thru 13 is transmittal break in Helena, and now is the time to write committees and legislators and let them know you care about a livable environment and climate action. There is one good climate bill (HB270) that would implement climate considerations through the Montana Environmental Policy Act (MEPA), please consider writing to support this bill. If you need help sharing your opinions with legislators or committees, please go to meic.org, click Take Action, then click Action Center. If you want more information or need more help reaching out to legislators, please feel free to contact me at [email protected].

Thanks for taking action!

Steven Martinez

Kalispell