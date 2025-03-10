Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,050,000

Rollins

Where: 21208 Osprey Lp.

Price: $1,049,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,900

This meticulously maintained home is located in the prestigious Shelter Bay Estates and features sweeping views of Flathead Lake and Wild Horse Island. The home has been thoughtfully updated and has dual living areas, one on each level. Community amenities include a private dock, boat launch and tennis/pickleball court. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30041667

Bigfork

Where: 99 Golf Terrace

Price: $1,050,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,019

Nestled on the 7th fairway at the Eagle Bend Golf Course, this home showcases breathtaking Swan Mountain Views and a serene setting just minutes from Flathead Lake. It has expansive windows, vaulted ceilings, a gourmet kitchen and an inviting floor plan. Outside is a spacious deck overlooking the fairway. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30041447

Whitefish

Where: 2243 Cedar Ln.

Price: $1,050,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,936

This updated Whitefish home is located just a short drive up Big Mountain Road and features a dedicated office space, large laundry room and tons of storage space. It also has a wood burning fireplace and a large two-car garage. The home is nestled on a nearly three-quarter acre lot with Whitefish Lake views. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30039762

Columbia Falls

Where: 3714 Columbia Falls Stage Rd.

Price: $1,050,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,786

This charming single-level home sits on 4.66 acres ready for horses. It features a thoughtfully designed floor plan, top-of-the-line kitchen appliances, a spacious covered patio, and a two-car garage. The property is fully fenced, making it ideal for pets and livestock. Century 21 Deaton and Company Real Estate

MLS Number: 30039179

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].