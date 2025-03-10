Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,050,000

Rollins
Where: 21208 Osprey Lp.
Price: $1,049,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 1,900
This meticulously maintained home is located in the prestigious Shelter Bay Estates and features sweeping views of Flathead Lake and Wild Horse Island. The home has been thoughtfully updated and has dual living areas, one on each level. Community amenities include a private dock, boat launch and tennis/pickleball court. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana
MLS Number: 30041667
Bigfork
Where: 99 Golf Terrace
Price: $1,050,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 3,019
Nestled on the 7th fairway at the Eagle Bend Golf Course, this home showcases breathtaking Swan Mountain Views and a serene setting just minutes from Flathead Lake. It has expansive windows, vaulted ceilings, a gourmet kitchen and an inviting floor plan. Outside is a spacious deck overlooking the fairway. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier
MLS Number: 30041447
Whitefish
Where: 2243 Cedar Ln.
Price: $1,050,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,936
This updated Whitefish home is located just a short drive up Big Mountain Road and features a dedicated office space, large laundry room and tons of storage space. It also has a wood burning fireplace and a large two-car garage. The home is nestled on a nearly three-quarter acre lot with Whitefish Lake views. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30039762
Columbia Falls
Where: 3714 Columbia Falls Stage Rd.
Price: $1,050,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,786
This charming single-level home sits on 4.66 acres ready for horses. It features a thoughtfully designed floor plan, top-of-the-line kitchen appliances, a spacious covered patio, and a two-car garage. The property is fully fenced, making it ideal for pets and livestock. Century 21 Deaton and Company Real Estate
MLS Number: 30039179
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].