Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Week of March 2: ‘Say Goodbye to Your God’

By

Sunday, March 2

10:20 a.m. A drive thru customer was unhappy with the $5 he received in change.

6:44 p.m. A skateboarding gang of teenagers were drinking and trashing the park.

9:24 p.m. A pair of teenaged criminals acquired Buzz Balls from a gas station.

Monday, March 3

7:25 a.m. A concerned sister did not want her sibling’s boyfriend in her apartment.

12:25 p.m. A man was advised not to cover his eyes while crossing the road.

1:37 p.m. A canine locked his master out of the car.

3:02 p.m. A thief got away with a microwave.

Tuesday, March 4

9:56 p.m. A juvenile wouldn’t stop playing ding-dong ditch.

10:21 p.m. A dog was the subject of a custody battle.

4:41 p.m. Teenagers were speeding away from Flathead High School.

6:09 p.m. Someone wanted to speak to an officer about the “legality of stuff.”

6:39 p.m. A disgruntled former employee kept leaving drunken voicemails that said, “say goodbye to your God.”

Wednesday, March 5

6:56 p.m. A churchgoer’s iPad was stolen.

10:15 p.m. Noise was so loud in a parking lot that a caller’s “night meds” weren’t working.

Thursday, March 6

9:53 a.m. A fashionable mutt refused to leave a stranger’s porch.

Friday, March 7

8:20 a.m. To express anger over a parking spot, a woman broke into her neighbor’s car and honked the horn in the middle of the night.

Saturday, March 8

10:17 p.m. A hearing-impaired individual could have sworn she heard a heard a gunshot.

11:02 p.m. An irate grandfather claiming to be a former law enforcement officer was asked to leave a basketball tournament.

2:52 p.m. A German shepherd flipped a Yorkie over to assert dominance.

