Date Night in the Flathead

Before I could put together this list of Flathead Valley date night ideas, I first had to admit that I would be wrong. Given the variety of dating situations a person might find themselves in, I realized I could not possibly come up with ideas that will resonate with everyone. But I think the valuable thing here is that it’s a start. If you look through this list and think no, no, no, no, no and no, then, well, you’ve at least got an idea of what you and your date (or hypothetical date) don’t want to do. Hopefully, though, this is helpful in a more constructive way. The below list of date night ideas covers a range of places in the valley, as well as a range of budgets, interests and availability.

Discount Movie Night at the Cinemark Theater

Yes, that’s right. It’s one of the oldest date ideas in the book, but of course, there’s a reason for that. So, hear me out. While it’s a moviegoer cliché, there truly is something special about seeing a film on the big screen. The ritual of selecting your snacks and settling into your seat, the rhythm of the dimming lights segueing into the preview reel — it all works together to put us in a certain state of mind where we are more receptive to the moments of awe, wonder and emotion that are the hallmark of a good movie experience. While the basic concept is probably nothing new, what you might not know is that the Kalispell Cinemark offers discounted tickets on Tuesday nights. As of the writing of this, discount movie night at the Cinemark means tickets are $5.50 each. In my eyes, that’s a pretty good deal. If you decide to roll dinner into the evening, the plenitude of nearby restaurants and fast-casual eateries can make the logistics of it all wonderfully simple.

Trovare’s demo kitchen in downtown Whitefish. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Trovare Cooking Classes

This one takes some advance planning, but if you love food, it’s a great twist on the dinner date. Trovare, the fine cooking store in Whitefish, offers weekly evening cooking classes that change on a monthly basis. However, tickets have to be bought in advance and they sell out fast. Your best bet is to sign up for Trovare’s email list, where they will preview the next month’s cooking classes, and even give you a one-hour heads up email before sales go live. Tickets can range from $80 each to $130. Trovare also encourages attendees to bring their own alcohol to enjoy with the food, and they will provide the glassware. The class also comes with a 10-percent discount off instore purchases after class ends. The class offerings regularly change, but local chef instructors have taken on cuisines associated with India, Italy, Vietnam, Japan and China. Other courses are more seasonally oriented, like a February 2025 “Winter Favorites” class taught by chefs Ellie and Orion Heyman featuring demonstrations on how to make crispy potato fritters with crème fraiche, dill and smoked trout roe; fresh pasta with tomato butter, fennel, and clams; beef flatiron toasted with garlic cream, Brussel sprouts and seared mushrooms; and panna cotta with winter citrus and honey.

A Glacier Range Riders game in Kalispell. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A Glacier Range Riders Game

Going to a baseball game is a time-honored, leisurely way to spend time outside during the warmer months, and Glacier Bank Park has some pleasant tree-lined views beyond the outfield to add a little northwest Montana scenery to the ball game. Concessions run from standard fare like burgers and hot dogs, to the more unique, like bison meatballs with huckleberry sauce, and for those looking to enjoy a cold one, a selection of Montana craft beers accompanies more recognizable national brands. And unlike an MLB game, you don’t have to break the bank to take in some Pioneer League action. General admission is just $12. Infield seats are $20, and a front row dugout club ticket runs $50.

Dance Classes at the Blue Moon

This free, weekly event happens every Wednesday at the Blue Moon Niteclub in Columbia Falls. Each week focuses on different dances and styles of dancing. Examples include country waltzing, and both east and west coast swing dancing. Dance instructor April Howard has been teaching the weekly class for 18 years, and there are plenty of regulars as well as newcomers at any given class. The month’s schedule with some details about classes are posted on the Blue Moon’s Facebook page.

Aurora borealis over Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Aurora Borealis Viewing

It requires a little bit of spontaneity, and perhaps a little bit of patience, but watching the northern lights can be a powerful, memorable experience. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) is a great resource to learn more about what to track as you try to figure out when the lights may be visible in the Flathead Valley. As the SWPC explains on its website, the aurora is what we call the glow or light created when electrons come from space into the Earth’s magnetic field, creating a ring-like collision with the upper atmosphere’s atoms and molecules centered around our planet’s magnetic pole. “The collisions produce light much like how electrons flowing through as in a neon light collide with neon and other gasses to produce different colored light bulbs,” the SWPC says.

This story was first published in Flathead Valley Family magazine, which can be picked up on newsstands across the valley.