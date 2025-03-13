My sister and I were always welcome in the kitchen as we were growing up, making everything from personal snacks to family treats and helping with bigger projects like canning and holiday cookies. I love passing on that tradition and playing in the kitchen with a new generation of young chefs. Whether we’re making cheese, baking a birthday cake or rolling out and topping sourdough pizza dough, the smiles always spread wide when they take their first bite of the food they helped to create.

For the latest edition of Flathead Valley Family Magazine, I took ideas from some of my favorite kid chefs and developed recipes that they can make on their own or with help, depending on their age and experience. The range of suggestions surprised me, venturing beyond sweet foods like crepes and Oatmeal Monster Cookies. Top-choice personal pizza toppings include pesto, fresh spinach, tomato and goat cheese. Ultraquick cucumber pickles are preferred snacks at home and for packed lunches. I am grateful to the Russell, Steck and Van Ness families for sharing their favorite kid-approved foods.

They had so many ideas that we ran out of space in the magazine. Here’s a bonus recipe for kids who love to bake. Fresh lemon juice tastes best in this cake, but you can use bottled lemon juice and skip the zest.

Loaf-Pan Lemon Cake

Makes 1 loaf

For the cake:

1 lemon, zest and juice, divided

1/3 cup milk

1-1/2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the glaze:

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1-1/2 teaspoons milk

Zest the lemon and then squeeze out its juice; set aside 1 teaspoon of juice for the glaze. In a liquid measuring cup, stir together the milk and 2 tablespoons of lemon juice; set aside. In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

In a large bowl, beat the butter with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Beat in the sugar for about two minutes, until fluffy. Beat in each egg, the vanilla, any remaining lemon juice and the lemon zest. On low speed, alternate adding the flour mixture and the milk mixture until just combined.

Lightly butter and flour a 8.5-by-4.5 inch loaf pan, and then pour in the batter. Bake at 350°F for 45 to 60 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let cool slightly, remove from the pan and set on a wire rack until barely warm.

In a small bowl, whisk the glaze ingredients, including the reserved lemon juice, until combined. With a fork, drizzle the glaze over the cake. Cut when completely cooled.

Julie Laing is a Bigfork-based cookbook author and food blogger at TwiceAsTasty.com.