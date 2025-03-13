Yellow Bay Park Closes for Infrastructure Upgrades

The Yellow Bay Unit of Flathead Lake State Park will be closed beginning Monday, March 17 for the next three and a half months while the park undergoes infrastructure upgrades.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) stated that improvements to the 15-acre day-use area and campground will include paving the roads, relocating some campsites, and installing a new latrine.

The construction contract that FWP awarded also entails implementing a new “adaptive kayak launching device at the park’s boat ramp,” making the popular kayaking spot accessible for those in wheelchairs or other physical disabilities according to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). A 20-foot gang plank that can adjust to the lake’s varying water levels will be attached to the fixed pier, with a chute for kayaks beside it, said Amy Grout, the park’s manager.

“I’ll know more once it’s on there on the ground,” Grout said. “It’s the first in the region, so we’re really excited.”

The park and its boat ramp will be closed to the public until the project is finished, anticipated to reopen on July 1.

The six Flathead Lake state park units are among the most popular in Montana. In 2023, the most recent figures available, more than 332,000 people visited the Flathead Lake parks, including Wayfarers, West Shore, Big Arm, Finley Point, Yellow Bay, and Wild Horse Island. Approximately 40,634 visitors came to Yellow Bay in 2023, which is an 11.4% increase over the year prior.

