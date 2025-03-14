BPA Seeks to Restaff Workforce, Including in the Flathead Valley

The federal hydro-powerhouse Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) is looking to restaff its ranks after losing hundreds of employees to nationwide reduction-in-force measures last month.

The Oregon-based hydropower company provides the northwest’s largest supply of clean energy, selling power from 31 dams operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Reclamation to utility entities across the western states, including Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC).

As part of the Trump administration’s sweeping cuts to governmental agencies, BPA fired at least 89 probationary employees, those still in the first or second year of their position with fewer civil service protections.

Additionally, around 300 employees – including line maintenance workers and control center dispatch personnel – accepted the Office of Personnel Management (OPM)’s “Fork in the Road” offer to resign and receive a substantial severance payout.

This number includes an estimated 60% to 80% of line workers in Kalispell, said Randy Hardy, the former BPA administrator who served at the helm from 1991 to 1997.

Last week, the Department of Energy (DOE) granted the BPA permission to hire back 89 of the probationary employees fired, and a BPA spokesperson stated that the agency is “seeking exemptions from any further staff reductions that would negatively impact our operations.” The BPA is still under a federal hiring freeze, however, meaning they must wait to hire back for the positions of those who took the federal buyout offer.

BPA is a self-funded, nonprofit federal agency within the DOE, and its costs are covered through charges to ratepayers, a point Hardy and former BPA administrator Steve Wright emphasized in a letter on the impacts of losing staff, which the former officials said “does not save U.S. taxpayers one dime.”

“The basic problem Steve and I highlighted still exists,” Hardy said. “They’re still down almost 20% of the dispatchers which is the most critical position, those who run the control center in Spokane.”

Wright served as BPA’s top administrator from 2000 to 2013.

Line maintenance workers are responsible for fixing power lines in “all kinds of weather conditions,” entailing “long periods in cold, wet, or icy weather, and high winds,” according to a closed DOE job listing for Kalispell line workers.

The total number of Kalispell line workers lost is currently unknown, as BPA declined to answer any questions, deferring to the DOE. The decrease in workers will be felt, however, if BPA remains unable to fill the emptied positions, Hardy warned, as line workers would have to travel all the way from Spokane to address power outages.

“If you have an outage in Kalispell, instead of two hours, it’ll be two days,” Hardy said. “That’s the realities that the folks in Kalispell will have.”

Flathead Electric buys around 80% of its electricity from hydropower generated by the BPA’s Federal Columbia River Power System. The BPA oversees these electrical lines, meaning that when there’s an outage it is BPA line workers who are responsible for fixing it. BPA doesn’t work with FEC on a daily basis, with the exception being an issue with the power supply.

Whether or not any downstream effects will materialize for FEC, which services the greater part of the valley, has yet to be seen.

Courtney Stone, communications and marketing supervisor for the co-op, said that they are staying up to date with the BPA news and have yet to hear about any potential impacts to service from the BPA.

“Any reduction in BPA’s workforce is concerning to Flathead Electric,” Stone said. “The good news is that BPA announced they’ll bring back the employees who were laid off. Flathead Electrical Co-op was happy to hear that because the jobs at BPA are pretty specialized.”

