Support for Kalispell High School Levy – Investing in Our Future

As the CEO of a software company in Kalispell, I am writing to express my strong support for the upcoming Kalispell High School Levy. Our company employs numerous graduates from the local high school, and I have seen firsthand the importance of basic skills and vocational education in diversifying our local economy and supporting families with high-paying jobs.

I am also the chairman of the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce. I hear from many local businesses about the value of work-based learning initiatives. These programs connect students with real-world experiences, equipping them with the skills they need for success. For example, internships at local manufacturing and auto shops provide students with hands-on experience in potential future careers. These experiences not only benefit the students but also energize businesses, reminding us of the importance of work-based learning and what we can do together as a community.

As a business leader, I believe that investing in our young adults is crucial for building a strong workforce and a stronger Flathead economy. We need a strong local economy that has the jobs and skills needed to let future generations raise families where they grew up. By voting YES for the Kalispell High School Levy, we can ensure that our students receive the education and opportunities they need to thrive in a changing economy. This investment will help keep up with local housing prices and support families with high-paying jobs.

I urge all businesses and community members to step up and support this vital initiative. I don’t like taxes any more than the next guy. But please vote for our future. Strong schools mean strong students, a strong workforce, and a stronger community. Let’s put our resources to work for our children and invest in our future.



Bill Moseley, CEO

GL Solutions, Kalispell