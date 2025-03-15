Oh, Canada

After this commentary is published, I am going share it with as many Canadian media outlets as I can find. Why? Because our long-time friends on the other side of the Montana border need a reminder that we Americans relish our enduring, special relationship and hope that it’s resilient enough to continue through the current chaos.

I am not alone. Not hardly. A recent national poll found that 87 percent of Americans have a favorable opinion of Canada and Canadians. Clearly, most of us view Canada as a key ally and economic partner and rank our positive relationship higher than any other country included in the poll.

Actually, it’s hard to believe even 13 percent have a negative view of Canada. And most regrettably, one member of that small minority lives in The White House, temporarily.

I’ve been spent a lot of time in Canada. I’ve been going there on fishing trips for three decades. Lately, I’ve been spending about a month there. Along the way, I’ve met a lot of Canadians, all friendly folks who consider we Americans good neighbors, not adversaries.

I’ve also just returned from visiting relatives for a month at a retirement community in Arizona with a heavy population of Canadian snowbirds. While there, I talked to several who are furious and insulted over the recent anti-Canadian rhetoric and executive actions coming out of The White House. Annex Canada as the 51st state? Really? Even if Canada agreed to this, which would never happen, it would be 10 states, eh? Who in his wildest dreams could imagine such a thing? We know who, and he is lonely in this lunacy.

Imposing huge percent tariffs on our best and biggest trading partner. Really? Starting a trade war with our best friend? How is this going to grow the economy of either country?

The Canadian political system is hardly perfect, but compared to the USA, it looks mighty attractive. And Canadians certainly understand the differences. To most Canadians I’ve met, our political system and our current President have been, until January 20, a comedy hour. Every morning they go to their phones and look up what happened down here and have a good laugh. Now, suddenly, America has become a serious threat to their sovereignty and economy. How could this happen?

I only wish my Canadian friends would recognize this as brief political theater. Americans, with one exception, have not suddenly morphed into Canada haters.

Unfortunately, that isn’t what is happening. Instead, while in Arizona, I talked to several Canadians who are selling their longtime winter homes and vowing to never spend another penny in America. They’ll still be snowbirds, but in Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama and other countries posed to benefit from American economic foolishness. Back home, Canada will impose all sorts of retaliatory, anti-American measures. Who can blame them?

Canadians spend a lot of money in the USA and, of course, in Flathead and elsewhere in Montana. That, sadly, is going to change. For a nation so concerned about economic growth, you’d think somebody would care about this upcoming downturn, especially in the tourism-related industries, but our political and economic leaders, nationally and right here in Montana, remain mostly and strangely silent.

Also, anybody who knows Canadians understands that there’s no giving up or bowing down to The White House. Something closer to the opposite will happen instead.

I suppose four years seems like a long time to our Canadian neighbors, but hopefully, they keep in mind that our great relationship has endured for centuries, so in perspective, this might only be a small glitch in time, a temporary insanity that may soon pass and life on both sides of the border can return to normality.

Bill Schneider is a retired publisher and outdoor writer living in Helena, Montana.