Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $850,000

Whitefish
Where: 181 Mallard Lp.
Price: $849,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,016
This attractive single-family residence sits on a large lot with views of a nearby pond and the mountains beyond. It has wood ceilings, an inviting fireplace and large covered deck. The kitchen has stone counters, a stylish backsplash, and a large island that is perfect for gathering friends and loved ones. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30043180
Kalispell
Where: 172 Owl Lp.
Price: $849,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,420
This meticulously maintained residence includes an oversized walk-in pantry, a three-car garage, fenced backyard and an RV parking pad. The neighborhood park consists of a playground and basketball court. The home is conveniently located near shopping and the U.S. Highway 93 bypass. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier
MLS Number: 30041016
Kila
Where: 118 Bales Creek Tr.
Price: $850,000
What: Five-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 3,200
This spacious home sits on 8.08 acres and features airy rooms and a newer roof and flooring. The residence backs up to public land and provides endless recreational opportunities right from the backyard. The property is also fenced for horses and includes a horse shelter and many other outbuildings. Beckman’s Real Estate
MLS Number: 30040856
Columbia Falls
Where: 28 Talbot Pines Lp.
Price: $849,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,693
This beautiful and spacious home is perfectly situated near schools and just minutes from downtown. It has an open-concept living area, a bonus family room and plenty of storage space. The property features a fully fenced backyard with gardens, ideal for entertaining or enjoying the outdoors. National Parks Realty
MLS Number: 30039684
