Glacier Park International Airport Now a Premier Facility

Glacier Park International Airport is undergoing a transformation that transcends a mere renovation — it’s emerging as a premier facility comparable to destinations like Vail or Aspen. This remarkable evolution reflects the vision and leadership of Airport Director Rob Ratkowski, whose dedication, alongside his outstanding team, skilled contractors, and supportive board of directors, has propelled this project to exceptional heights.



During a recent tour with Mr. Ratkowski, I was impressed by his meticulous attention to detail. The exterior’s mountain-modern design — featuring clean lines, natural wood and stone, and a striking, soaring entrance — creates an inviting first impression for travelers. Inside, the experience elevates further: gas fireplaces offer a warm retreat, local artwork honors our region’s heritage, and a first-class lounge provides refined comfort. Mr. Ratkowski highlighted the expansive departure lounge windows, which are strategically designed to showcase the stunning Flathead Valley and surrounding peaks, deepening passengers’ connection to our landscape.



Every element has been carefully considered. The journey from parking lot to check-in to departure gate is seamless, with pedestrian flow expertly engineered to prevent congestion — a testament to thoughtful planning. The infrastructure upgrades are equally noteworthy, encompassing advanced heating and cooling systems, efficient baggage carousels, enhanced lighting, and a cutting-edge baggage handling system. These improvements prioritize both functionality and passenger satisfaction.



Credit is due not only to Mr. Ratkowski’s team and the contractors, who have executed this vision with precision, but also to the board of directors, whose guidance and commitment have been instrumental in driving this initiative forward. Together, they have transformed Glacier Park International into a facility that serves our community’s needs while enhancing Kalispell’s stature. This is not a superficial update — it’s a strategic investment in our region’s future, and we owe gratitude to all involved.



James E. Trevino

Kalispell