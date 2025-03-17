Week of March 9: Poppin’ Wheelies

Sunday, March 9

8:46 a.m. Someone was tired of their neighbor instigating the police with his crotch rocket whenever the sun’s out.

11:38 a.m. A little girl wearing pink pajamas was acting suspicious behind the Conoco.

2:24 p.m. The neighborhood was tired of the same neighbor kid doing motorcycle wheelies all day long.

4:03 p.m. A 70-year-old woman was sick of a “filthy dirty truck” always parking in front of her house and told officers it was a “detriment to the neighborhood.”

Monday, March 10

12:20 p.m. A bird hunter wanted law enforcement to know he would be in the yard with a BB gun trying to “defeat a pesky woodpecker” on the roof.

Tuesday, March 11

1:38 p.m. A herd of inbred cats were marking their territory.

6:05 p.m. Teenagers were being loud and obnoxious in the school parking lot.

Friday, March 14

7:05 a.m. A yellow Labrador was herding someone else’s cattle.

1:00 p.m. An employee’s termination wasn’t going well.

11:49 p.m. Some “internet equipment” was stolen.

Saturday, March 15

9:38 a.m. Great Scott was advertising “Free $$$” on St. Patrick’s Day at Depot Park.

12:00 p.m. Sassafras kept lunging through her neighbor’s fence.

1:01 p.m. A high volume of people who were running around while listening to loud music led someone to believe a party was going on.