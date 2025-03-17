Week of March 9: Poppin’ Wheelies

Sunday, March 9
8:46 a.m. Someone was tired of their neighbor instigating the police with his crotch rocket whenever the sun’s out.
11:38 a.m. A little girl wearing pink pajamas was acting suspicious behind the Conoco.
2:24 p.m. The neighborhood was tired of the same neighbor kid doing motorcycle wheelies all day long.
4:03 p.m. A 70-year-old woman was sick of a “filthy dirty truck” always parking in front of her house and told officers it was a “detriment to the neighborhood.”
Monday, March 10
12:20 p.m. A bird hunter wanted law enforcement to know he would be in the yard with a BB gun trying to “defeat a pesky woodpecker” on the roof.
Tuesday, March 11
1:38 p.m. A herd of inbred cats were marking their territory.
6:05 p.m. Teenagers were being loud and obnoxious in the school parking lot.
Friday, March 14
7:05 a.m. A yellow Labrador was herding someone else’s cattle.
1:00 p.m. An employee’s termination wasn’t going well.
11:49 p.m. Some “internet equipment” was stolen.
Saturday, March 15
9:38 a.m. Great Scott was advertising “Free $$$” on St. Patrick’s Day at Depot Park.
12:00 p.m. Sassafras kept lunging through her neighbor’s fence.
1:01 p.m. A high volume of people who were running around while listening to loud music led someone to believe a party was going on.