Authorities Seize 27 Neglected Dogs from Coram Residence

A 55-year-old Coram woman accused of neglecting more than two dozen dogs that resulted in malnourishment and disease at her residence has been charged with a felony count of aggravated animal cruelty in Flathead County District Court.

Candy Jean Evans was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on March 13 after deputies seized 27 live dogs from the property. A deceased puppy was removed from a trash container inside the house.

The defendant faces a maximum sentence of two years with the Montana Department of Corrections and a maximum fine of $2,500.



According to authorities, the dogs were transported to the Flathead County Animal Shelter (FCAS) where staff has been working to care for the animals, all of which are malnourished and suffering from illness. To make room for the seized dogs, 16 adoptable dogs that were already in the shelter’s care have been transported to other facilities across the state, including the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, Stafford Animal Shelter, Humane Society of Western Montana, and Tobacco Valley Animal Shelter.

Despite the assistance from other shelters, the FCAS remains responsible for the care of the 27 dogs involved in the case in addition to 10 adoptable dogs that were already under their care. Due to the high volume of animals in the shelter, the facility is not accepting owner surrenders. Animal Control pickups, however, are being accepted, according to FCAS officials.

According to a sworn affidavit filed March 17, the case began last Aug. 12, 2024, when an animal control officer was dispatched to Evans’ residence in Coram for a complaint about people shooting at the defendant’s dogs. During the visit, the officer observed numerous dogs on the property, including some who were growling and circling the animal control vehicle.

The defendant told the officer that she and her sister, Lavina Evans, owned 23 dogs, agreeing it was out of control and saying she wanted to get rid of all of the animals. The officer coordinated arrangements with the FCAS for Candy to relinquish her dogs.

Five days later, on Aug. 17, Animal Control officers met with Lavina, who released five puppies to the FCAS, where they tested positive for parvovirus. After quarantine and treatment, the puppies survived.

Later that month, on Aug. 27, Animal Control officers returned to the property to meet with Lavina, who made arrangements with authorities to relinquish the remaining 16 dogs for treatment the following week. Candy, however, refused to meet with the officer.

When officers returned to the residence on Sept. 5, Lavina refused to release the dogs and Candy would not speak with officers, records state.

Six months later, on March 11, law enforcement responded to a vicious animal complaint at the Evans’ residence in Coram, where they initially observed two malnourished dogs and two puppies who were lethargic and displayed distended bellies. Several loose dogs were scavenging for trash in the yard, which was covered in feces, and authorities observed a dozen skinny dogs in a fenced-in area. Two puppies were not stable on their feet while walking and appeared sickly, according to charging documents.

Authorities estimated there were approximately 23 dogs, which the Evans sisters agreed to surrender; however, Candy changed her mind two days later.

On March 13, a warrant was issued and officers seized the dogs, none of which had ever been vaccinated. Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Animal Control officers and veterinarians responded to the property where Lavina helped capture 23 of the dogs who were weighed, examined and vaccinated onsite and loaded into crates, according to charging documents. An additional four dogs were seized, bringing the total to 27 live dogs and one deceased puppy, which was removed from a trash container in the living room.

According to the veterinarian report, the dogs were living in an area that was severely soiled with fecal matter and urine, trash, bear spray cans, deteriorating vehicles that discharged fluid, pieces of metal, and no obvious source of clean water.

Upon arriving at the animal shelter, several dogs vomited and defecated trash and internal parasites after receiving dewormer.

The veterinarian report indicated the dogs were suffering from severe neglect and the puppy’s death was attributed to a lack of food and care.

The dogs are part of an active investigation and cannot be adopted at this time. To support the animals, members of the public can donate to Flathead Shelter Friends, a nonprofit dedicated to improve the quality of life for shelter animals. Funds donated will go directly towards the care of dogs from the case for the duration of their stay in the shelter.

Flathead Shelter Friends can be reached at (406) 890-0459 or [email protected].

