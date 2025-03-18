Local Artists Protect Swan Valley Wildlife Habitat with Conservation Easement

Driven by their commitment to conservation, two local artists, Darrell and Lael Gray, recently partnered with the Flathead Land Trust to safeguard their vibrant 20-acre forested property at the base of the Swan Mountains east of Bigfork.

Located near extensive areas of the Flathead National Forest, the Grays’ property provides habitat for a wealth of wildlife migrating through thousands of acres of nearby public land. Originally owned by a photographer for “Wild Kingdom,” the larger 160-acre parcel encompassing the easement was utilized for wildlife filming.

“I purchased our piece in 1990. I was in awe right from the start,” Darrell Gray said, according to a Flathead Land Trust news release announcing the easement.

Serving as part of a wildlife travel corridor between the Swan Range and Swan River, the property provides habitat for grizzly bear, black bear, mountain lion, moose and gray wolf, while two ponds and a network of several creeks running through the property are a haven for kingfisher, osprey, geese, ducks, blue herons, frogs, snakes and dragonflies, the Grays said.

“The ponds are a magnet for wildlife,” according to the Grays.

The property doubles as a sculpture garden, where Darrell’s artwork stands watch over the grounds, and features a one-mile walking trail. Together, the Grays have set up a studio onsite, where Darrell creates his large-scale multi-media sculptures while Lael paints.

“Living in such a beautiful natural area gives me an endless amount of inspiration and subject matter for my paintings,” Lael, former owner and designer at Northwind Shirt Company in Whitefish, said. The majority of the property remains as undeveloped open-space, allowing for undisturbed wildlife use within the mixed coniferous forests, wetlands and riparian areas.

Conserving the Gray property through a land protection agreement strengthens the ecological integrity of the entire region, according to the Flathead Land Trust, playing a crucial role in maintaining the health and water quality of the Swan River watershed.

The Grays grew interested in protecting the wild nature of the property since purchasing it.

“From the beginning it was very important to be a knowledgeable and good steward of the land. We strive to integrate with the forest and keep our impact light,” he said.

For more information about Flathead Land Trust, which has placed 81 properties under conservation easement over the course of 40 years, visit: flatheadlandtrust.org.