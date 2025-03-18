Whitefish Community Foundation Awards $100,000 to Nate Chute Foundation

The Whitefish Community Foundation recently awarded a $100,000 grant to the nonprofit Nate Chute Foundation to support peer-to-peer mental health and suicide prevention training in local public schools.

For more than 25 years, the Nate Chute Foundation — a Whitefish-based suicide prevention organization — has promoted mental wellness by offering evidence-based training and education to area schools, organizations and communities, working to identify and intervene with suicidal behavior. The organization also aims to increase access to mental health support by providing financial assistance for professional counseling to those struggling with mental health challenges.

Whitefish Community Foundation’s multi-year Kids Fund Grant will help Nate Chute Foundation expand mental health curricula in local schools, including Happiness for 6th Graders and Happiness for 9th Graders, as well as support an annual youth summit to empower high school students to become mental health advocates in their schools.

The grant will also help Nate Chute Foundation secure a licensed mental health service provider for the first time to support teachers and high school students who are delivering suicide prevention education in classroom and peer-to-peer settings. According to the Nate Chute Foundation, leading suicide prevention education can be emotionally and mentally stressful for the educators, some of whom have unresolved trauma themselves due to a friend or family member’s suicide. The licensed mental health provider will ensure that the teachers and students who serve as mental health advocates in their schools receive the therapeutic support they need.

“We are grateful to Whitefish Community Foundation for supporting our expansion of the older youth and educator engagement program,” Nate Chute Foundation Executive Director Brad Ray said in a prepared statement. “This grant allows us to continue increasing the number of suicide intervention services for teachers and high-school aged youth and provide these educators with the mental health support they need to do this difficult work.”

The Kids Fund was created in 2019 to support programs in the areas of health, safety and education that mitigate challenges and prevent local youth from becoming homeless. To date, Whitefish Community Foundation has awarded over $600,000 in Kids Fund grants to Flathead Valley nonprofit organizations, including Flathead Youth Home, CASA for Kids, Child Bridge, Land to Hand, Boys & Girls Club of Glacier Country and Center for Restorative Youth Justice.

“The mental health of our youth is critically important,” Whitefish Community Foundation President/CEO Alan Davis said in a statement announging the grant. “We feel fortunate that Nate Chute Foundation can provide training, tools and support for local students and their teachers. Their upstream approach will no doubt have a big impact on quality of life in our community, further accomplishing the goals of our Kids Fund.”

Whitefish Community Foundation is dedicated to fostering philanthropy, building endowments, and helping donors and nonprofits benefit our communities. To learn more about the Kids Fund, including requirements for applying for a grant, visit whitefishcommunityfoundation.org/the-kids-fund/.

[email protected]