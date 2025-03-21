The Montana Legislature reconvened this week after the transmittal break, marking the start of the second half of the 69th Legislative Session. With nearly 600 House bills advancing to the Senate, our focus remains on addressing the priorities of Montanans: property tax relief, government transparency, education reform, and public safety.​

Delivering Property Tax Relief

Reducing the cost of living is a primary concern. House Bill 483, known as the Right Back Act, is my signature property tax relief and education funding proposal. This bill aims to provide substantial and sustained tax relief starting in Fall 2025 by returning surplus revenue from the uniform 95 school equalization mills directly to taxpayers. It seeks to lower local school district and county levies, offset costs such as school transportation and teacher retirement, and ensure predictable tax rates between reappraisal cycles. HB 483 passed House Taxation with strong bipartisan support and is scheduled for a vote in the Appropriations Committee next week. If enacted, it is projected to return an estimated $50–$60 million in tax relief – statewide – between fall 2025 and spring 2026. ​

Other important tax relief measures under consideration include:

HB 231 (Jones, The Homestead Act) proposes a 15–20% property tax reduction for homeowners and small businesses.​

HB 140 (Schomer) offers targeted tax relief for first responders injured in the line of duty and the spouses of those who have fallen in service.​

SB 90 (Glimm) uses revenue from tourism dollars in the general fund to provide property tax relief.

HB 337 (Ler) revises Montana’s income tax structure, aiming to reduce tax rates and increasing the earned income tax credit.

In addition to relief efforts, enhancing transparency in government spending is crucial. House Bill 20 (Brewster), proposes transitioning tax levies from mills to dollars, simplifying tax bills for better understanding. Similarly, House Bill 37, sponsored by Representative Oblander, aims to improve the accuracy of property tax data in local government budgeting, ensuring voters have clear and reliable information.​

Education Reform: Leading in Innovation

House Bill 573 (Bedey), seeks to establish “lighthouse” schools to provide training in reforms that drive stronger student outcomes to other Montana schools. The initiative draws inspiration from the pioneering efforts of Kalispell’s School District 5, which has implemented proficiency-based learning, career-aligned education, and flexible, student-centered instruction. HB 573 aims to create a path to build on the success of SD5 and a few others in the state, to make this a sustainable and scalable model, allowing more Montana students to benefit from innovative education tailored to their strengths and goals. ​

Another key education initiative is HB 252 (The STARS Act) sponsored by Representative Jones. This bill proposes additional funding to schools that increase teacher pay, improve graduation rates, and expand dual credit opportunities. These targeted investments support students, educators, and the state’s workforce.​

Strengthening Public Safety & Protecting Montana’s Children

The safety and wellbeing of Montana’s children remain paramount. House Bill 289, which I introduced, was heard in the Senate Judiciary Committee this week. Developed in collaboration with the Montana County Attorneys Association and the Montana Sheriff and Peace Officers Association, this legislation addresses a critical gap in child endangerment laws. Currently, state law specifically addresses methamphetamine exposure but does not explicitly include substances like fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine. HB 289 closes this loophole, categorizing the knowing exposure of children to these dangerous drugs as child endangerment, thereby enhancing protections for children.

Ensuring student safety is also a priority. House Bill 745 (Tilleman) requires background checks for school volunteers and staff who have unsupervised access to students. Additionally,House Bill 476 (Gregg) establishes a grant program for newborn safety devices, commonly known as “baby boxes,” at fire stations, hospitals, and law enforcement agencies. These secure and anonymous options ensure newborns have a safe place in moments of crisis.​

The work in Helena reflects the concerns heard from constituents. Whether it’s delivering property tax relief, increasing government transparency, strengthening education, or protecting Montana’s most vulnerable, the goal remains clear:​

What matters to you, matters to me.

Courtney Sprunger is a Republican state representative from Kalispell.