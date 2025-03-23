It’s Time to Invest in Our Schools

Have you gotten a pay raise since 2007? Our local high schools haven’t.

Okay, that’s a rhetorical question – because of course, you have. At the small local business I manage, wages have increased by 30% in just the last couple of years to keep up with inflation. Yet, our local school district has not been able to pass a high school-level levy in over 18 years. During this time, they have faced the same rising costs as the rest of us while being held to the same high standards as always.

Let’s be honest – nobody wants their taxes to go up. This area is already an expensive place to live, and wages don’t always keep pace with the cost of living. So, when you get a ballot in the mail asking if you’re willing to part with more of your hard-earned money, it’s tempting to either vote “no” or simply toss it aside and let someone else decide.

But this is one of those times when investing a little more will yield massive returns for our community – ensuring strong schools, a skilled workforce, and a thriving local economy. School funding is complicated – I don’t pretend to understand all the intricacies. But from talking to many people both in and out of the district, I do know this: the current level of services is being held together with tape and band-aids, and the adhesive is about to fail.

Switching gears for a moment – when was the last time you needed a home repair? Was it easy to find a qualified professional who could assist you in a timely manner? If your experience is anything like mine, you know that this area has a massive demand for skilled workers and a serious shortage of trained professionals. That means quality service is hard to come by, prices remain high, and workers are stretched thin and burned out.

The only way to solve this problem is by developing the next generation of skilled workers – and that starts in our schools. The programs at risk if this levy fails are the ones that give students opportunities beyond traditional Math and English courses. These programs provide hands-on training, internships, and career exploration in trades that our community desperately needs.

If we don’t pass this levy, the skilled labor shortage will continue to worsen. Students will have fewer opportunities to secure good-paying jobs in our area, forcing them to leave in search of better prospects elsewhere.

Paying It Forward

I understand that many voters no longer have children in school and may feel disconnected from this issue. But think back – when you were a student, or when your own kids were in school, taxpayers of that time saw the value in funding education. Now, it’s our turn to pay it forward.

Two cornerstones of a strong community are safety and education. Just last year, our town came together to pass a First Responders Levy in Kalispell. Now, it’s time to step up again and support our schools.

Teachers in our district are not overpaid. Administrators are not overpaid. Support staff are not overpaid. In fact, nearly every member of School District 5 could earn more in the private sector. They do this work because they love it. And as members of this community, it’s our responsibility to take care of our kids and educators if we want to keep our town vibrant and prosperous.

This levy isn’t just about funding schools – it’s about investing in the future of our community. Let’s make the right choice.

Ryan Bowman is a Flathead High School graduate, parent of a current SD 5 student, past Kalispell Chamber of Commerce Board chair, and CEO of MontanaSky Networks.